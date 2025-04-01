Thyroid Eye Disease Market Analysis and Revenue Projections by Treatment Type and Region 2024 to 2034
Thyroid Eye Disease Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Marketed Treatment (TEPEZZA (Teprotumumab), By Pipeline Treatment (VRDN 001, VB 421, Batoclimab, Linsitnib), By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Thyroid Eye Disease Market – (By Marketed Treatment (TEPEZZA (Teprotumumab), By Pipeline Treatment (VRDN 001, VB 421, Batoclimab, Linsitnib)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Thyroid Eye Disease Market is valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2024 , and it is expected to reach USD 4.02 billion by the year 2034 , with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Thyroid Eye Disease Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Thyroid eye disease (TED), also known as Graves' orbitopathy or Graves' ophthalmopathy, is an autoimmune condition marked by inflammation and swelling in the ocular region. The global TED therapeutics market is anticipated to experience steady growth over the forecast period, primarily driven by an increasing incidence of the disorder.
Contributing factors to this expansion include advancements in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, and strong patient compliance with prescribed treatment regimens.
Furthermore, rising disposable incomes alongside intensified research and development activities are expected to generate significant revenue opportunities for industry participants. Considerable investments by leading market players, combined with continuous innovations in product development, are poised to further strengthen market potential.
Additionally, governmental initiatives promoting the use of artificial tears and lubricating eye drops to alleviate symptoms such as ocular dryness are projected to positively influence the market growth trajectory.
List of Prominent Players in the Thyroid Eye Disease Market:
• Horizon Therapeutics
• Viridian Therapeutics
• Pierre Fabre/ACELYRIN
• HanAll Biopharma/Harbour BioMed/Immunovant
• Sling Therapeutics
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The rising incidence of thyroid eye disease (TED) is a primary catalyst expected to propel market growth. Improved patient compliance with treatment regimens and ongoing innovations in autoimmune disease therapies are anticipated to significantly contribute to the expansion of the global TED therapeutics market.
Additionally, increased investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are projected to further enhance the market’s growth prospects.
Challenges:
Despite favorable market conditions, certain obstacles may impede growth. The absence of a definitive cure for TED and limited disease awareness, especially in emerging economies, present considerable constraints. Moreover, the high cost associated with treatment options may restrict patient access, thereby hindering overall market progress.
The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated these challenges by disrupting supply chains, causing production delays, and restricting product distribution. These factors resulted in notable financial setbacks for stakeholders including manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors within the TED market.
Regional Trends:
North America is expected to lead the thyroid eye disease therapeutics market, capturing a substantial revenue share and exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the region’s high prevalence of thyroid disorders, continuous therapeutic advancements, and vigorous R&D activities by key market players.
Europe also maintains a significant market position, supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure and increased uptake of innovative treatment approaches. Furthermore, the presence of prominent industry participants and enhanced collaborative initiatives aimed at geographic expansion are anticipated to drive growth across both regions.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, ACELYRIN, INC. announced positive proof-of-concept results from a Phase ½ trial of lonigutamab in thyroid eye condition that is now underway. Lonigutamab is a subcutaneous (SC) humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that aims the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a known mechanism of action for thyroid eye disease treatment.
Segmentation of Thyroid Eye Disease Market-
By Marketed Treatment-
• TEPEZZA (Teprotumumab)
By Pipeline Treatment-
• VRDN 001
• VB 421
• Batoclimab
• Linsitnib
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
