Microbiome Diagnostics Market Insights Reveal Feces and Saliva as Leading Sample Types in Expanding Diagnostic Applications
Microbiome Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments), By Technology (16S rRNA Sequencing, Shot Gun Metagenomics, Metatranscriptomics, Other Technology), By Sample (Feces, Saliva, Skin, Other Sample),
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Microbiome Diagnostics Market – (By Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments), By Technology (16S rRNA Sequencing, Shot Gun Metagenomics, Metatranscriptomics, Other Technology), By Sample (Feces, Saliva, Skin, Other Sample), By Application (Disease Diagnostics Application (Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Diseases, Other Application), Research Application), By End-User (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Microbiome Diagnostics Market is valued at US$ 154.9 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 488.2 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Global Microbiome Diagnostics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Microbiome diagnostics involves the analysis of microbial communities present within and on the human body to identify changes associated with various diseases, disorders, or overall health conditions. The human microbiome—which includes bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms—plays a critical role in numerous physiological functions, including digestion, immune response, and even neurological behavior. Advances in technology and bioinformatics have significantly enhanced the accuracy and comprehensiveness of microbiome profiling.
These developments have led to the emergence of innovative diagnostic solutions applicable to areas such as infectious disease detection, personalized medicine, and gastrointestinal health. The market is further propelled by increased investments in microbiome research and growing collaboration between academic institutions and biotechnology companies.
Nevertheless, challenges remain, particularly concerning regulatory frameworks and the need for standardized testing methodologies, which continue to influence the evolution of this dynamic and rapidly developing sector.
List of Prominent Players in the Microbiome Diagnostics Market:
• Yakult Honsha Co.
• AOBiome
• Enterome Biosciences SA
• Metabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC)
• Microbiome Therapeutics LLC
• Osel, Inc.
• Rebiotix, Inc.
• Second Genome
• Seres Therapeutics
• Synthetic Biologics, Inc.
• Vedanta Biosciences
• 4D Pharma
• Du Pont De Nemours and Co.
• Ferring Pharmaceuticals
• Genetic Analysis AS
• Atlas Biomed
• Biome Oxford Ltd.
• Illumina Inc.
• Microba Life Sciences
• Dna Genotek (Orasure Technologies, Inc.)
• Viome Life Sciences
• Sun Genomics
• Becton, Dickinson And Company
• Daytwo
• OraSure Technologies, Inc.
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
Ongoing research and educational initiatives centered on the human microbiome are primary drivers of growth in the microbiome diagnostics market. Collaborations between academic institutions and industry stakeholders are fostering the development of advanced microbiome-based diagnostic tools and expanding understanding of the microbiome's influence on health and disease.
These strategic partnerships are facilitating the translation of foundational scientific discoveries into practical clinical applications, thereby generating new opportunities for microbiome-driven diagnostics. Continued scientific exploration is deepening insights into the microbiome’s role in human health, increasing demand for diagnostic solutions.
Additionally, educational programs aimed at healthcare professionals and the general public are promoting awareness and encouraging the adoption of personalized, microbiome-based diagnostic approaches, ultimately supporting improved patient outcomes. Rising interest in healthy lifestyles is also contributing to market expansion.
Challenges:
High production and processing costs pose a significant barrier to market growth. The complexity of manufacturing methods—such as compression molding and continuous lamination—contributes to elevated expenses. Furthermore, the limited availability of critical raw materials exacerbates these costs.
The high financial burden associated with research and development activities, coupled with insufficient infrastructure and gaps in comprehensive microbiome studies, further restricts market progression. Despite global efforts by governmental and private entities to fund microbiome research, many academic and research institutions continue to face financial constraints, limiting access to advanced and costly diagnostic technologies.
Regional Trends:
North America is projected to command a substantial share of the microbiome diagnostics market, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key industry players. Regional growth is influenced by strong demand, technological advancements, and favorable economic conditions.
While developed regions are benefiting from established research ecosystems and export-oriented frameworks, emerging markets are witnessing increased demand driven by the need for innovative diagnostic solutions and expanding access to personalized healthcare.
Recent Developments
• In July 2022, OraSure Technologies, Inc. has made its OMNIgene®•GUT DNA and RNA product (OMR-205) available to researchers studying the gut microbiota. OraSure technology is a prominent worldwide frontrunner in the field of point-of-care and home diagnostic testing, as well as sample collecting technology. The product facilitated the collection, preservation, storage, and transfer of microbial DNA and RNA at room temperature for the purpose of analyzing the gut microbiome. The product was manufactured by DNA Genotek, a subsidiary of OraSure.
• In Aug 2021, A partnership between Second Genome and Arena Pharmaceuticals to identify gastrointestinal biomarkers was recently disclosed. A proof-of-concept study utilizing microbiome signals was conducted by Second Genome as part of Arena's CULTIVATE Phase 2/3 clinical trial for Crohn's disease.
Market Segmentation-
By Product-
• Reagents & Kits
• Instruments
By Technology-
• 16S rRNA Sequencing
• Shot Gun Metagenomics
• Metatranscriptomics
• Other Technology
By Sample-
• Feces
• Saliva
• Skin
• Other Sample
By Application-
• Disease Diagnostics Application
o Gastrointestinal Disorders
o Metabolic Diseases
o Other Application
• Research Application
By End-User-
• Hospitals
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
