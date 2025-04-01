NAD-Based Anti-Aging Market to Surge as Consumers Seek Effective Solutions for Skin Health and Longevity Enhancement
NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Precursor, By Product Type (Supplements (Oral NAD Dietary Supplements, Topical NAD Supplements (Creams, Serums, Lip Creams, Eye Creams)) Therapeutic Products (NAD Nasal Spray, and NAD inj
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on “Global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Supplements (Oral NAD Dietary Supplements, Topical NAD Supplements (Creams, Serums, Lip Creams, Eye Creams)) Therapeutic Products (NAD Nasal Spray, and NAD injections/NAD IV)), Type of Aging (Cellular Aging, Immune Aging, Metabolic Aging, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Clinics, Online Stores) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market size is expected to record a promising CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+)-based anti-aging products constitute a specialized segment of skincare and health supplements designed to combat the effects of aging at the cellular level. NAD+ is a vital coenzyme involved in cellular energy metabolism and is integral to numerous biological processes that support healthy aging.
With advancing age, endogenous NAD+ levels naturally decline, resulting in diminished cellular energy and impaired cellular function. Products targeting NAD+ pathways seek to mitigate these age-related changes by enhancing metabolic and reparative functions essential to maintaining overall health, vitality, and a youthful appearance.
This category includes a variety of topical formulations such as creams, serums, lotions, facial cleansers, and sprays, which are developed to restore skin hydration, promote collagen and elastin synthesis, and support comprehensive skin rejuvenation.
Some of the prominent players in the NAD-based Anti-Aging Market are:
• GenF20 Liposomal NMN
• Wonderfeel
• partiQlar Pure NMN
• Tru Niagen
• Elysium Health, Inc.
• HPNSupplements
• Life Extension
• Nuchido
• Decode Age
• Codeage
• NADIA Skin
• Intuisse
• Naderma Skincare
• LifioLabs
• RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc.
• FACIAL NOVA
• Empower pharmacy
• RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc.
• AgelessRx
• Empower pharmacy
• Galleria Medical Pharmacy
• Other Prominent Players
NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.9 % from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year 2019 to 2022
Forecast Year 2023-2031
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Type, By Type of Aging, By Distribution Channel
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape GenF20 Liposomal NMN, Wonderfeel, partiQlar Pure NMN, Tru Niagen, Elysium Health, Inc., HPNSupplements, Life Extension, Nuchido, Decode Age, Codeage, NADIA Skin, Intuisse, Naderma Skincare, LifioLabs, RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc., FACIAL NOVA, Empower pharmacy, RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc., AgelessRx, Empower pharmacy, Galleria Medical Pharmacy, and Others.
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The expansion of the NAD-based anti-aging market is primarily fueled by an increasing incidence of skin-related concerns, ongoing technological advancements, and heightened consumer awareness regarding advanced anti-aging therapies.
Educational initiatives such as conferences and exhibitions are effectively promoting the benefits of gradual-aging treatments to a broader audience. Moreover, the growing global geriatric population is driving heightened demand for anti-aging skincare products, which is expected to significantly contribute to market growth over the forecast period.
Technological innovations within the sector are further accelerating market development. The introduction of novel products and treatments that improve skin elasticity and address issues such as wrinkles, sunspots, and cellulite has resulted in enhanced skin firmness. These advancements have facilitated greater adoption of NAD-based products for both at-home and clinical use, thereby propelling overall market expansion.
Challenges:
The market faces constraints due to stringent regulatory frameworks governing dosage and safety standards aimed at minimizing potential adverse health effects. Additionally, the relatively high cost of NAD-based anti-aging products limits their accessibility and presents a barrier to broader market penetration.
Regional Trends:
North America is projected to retain the largest share of the NAD-based anti-aging market by revenue throughout the forecast period. This dominance is supported by a robust manufacturing base for NAD-related products and increasing consumer awareness of anti-aging interventions for various health conditions.
Furthermore, the region’s rising incidence of disorders affecting NAD levels contributes to sustained demand.
The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to witness considerable market growth, driven by growing consumer knowledge about the benefits of anti-aging products, an increase in skin-related health issues, and an expanding number of market participants within the region.
Key developments in the market:
• In October 2022, Elysium Health, Inc., a leading life sciences company focused on aging research, announced the positive results from its clinical trial on Basis (NRPT) in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) were published in Hepatology.
• In May 2022, Wonderfeel announced a U.S. patent application and largest human clinical trial for the launch of Youngr™, a revolutionary synthesis combining NMN, the most direct NAD precursor (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), with emergent antioxidants creating a predominant supplement to maximize healthspan.
• In August 2020, NADIA Skin announced anti-aging breakthrough in skincare. Avior Nutritionals launched a skincare line specializing in an ingredient previously reserved for clinical settings - NAD+.
Market Segments
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type
• Supplemets
o Oral NAD Dietary Supplements
o Topical NAD Supplements
Creams
Serums
Lip Creams
Eye Creams
• Therapeutic Products:
o NAD injections/NAD IV
o NAD Nasal Spray
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Aging
• Cellular Aging
• Immune Aging
• Metabolic Aging
• Others
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Pharmacies/Clinics
• Online Stores
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
