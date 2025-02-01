Biopesticides Market Growth Analysis by Type Crop and Application Trends Forecast to 2034
Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides), Crop Type (Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Formulation, Source, And Mode Of Application, By Region
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides), Crop Type (Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Formulation (liquid, dry), Source (microbial, biochemical and beneficial insects), And Mode Of Application (seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The global biopesticides market is estimated to reach over USD 18.6 Bn by the year 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Global Biopesticides Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The biopesticides market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several critical factors. Increasing demand for organic produce, stringent regulatory frameworks, and the rising incidence of pest resistance are key contributors to this expansion.
Awareness among consumers and agricultural professionals regarding the advantages of biopesticides—such as their lower environmental footprint, improved crop quality, and higher yields—is steadily growing. Additionally, advancements in technology and increased investment in research and development are further propelling market growth.
Looking ahead, the global biopesticides market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, supported by a stronger focus on sustainable farming practices, heightened environmental consciousness among consumers, and the broader implementation of integrated pest management approaches.
However, challenges remain, including the comparatively lower efficacy of biopesticides relative to synthetic alternatives and the variability of their performance under different environmental conditions, which may affect adoption among farmers prioritizing maximum yield and effective pest control.
List of Prominent Players in the Biopesticides market:
• Agrolink
• Andermatt Biocontrol AG
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• Bio Intrant
• Biobest NV
• Bionema
• Bioworks Inc.
• CairoChem
• Certis Biologicals
• Chema Industries
• Corteva Agriscience
• FMC Corporation
• Indigo Ag
• IPL Biologicals Ltd.
• Isagro S.P.A (Italy)
• Koppert Biological Systems
• Marrone Bio Innovations (US)
• Novozymes A/S
• Nufarm
• Seipasa SA
• SOM Phytopharma India Ltd.
• STK Bio-Ag Technologies
• Syngenta AG
• UPL Limited
• Valent Biosciences LLC
• Vegalab S.A
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
There is a growing awareness among both consumers and agricultural producers regarding the benefits of biopesticides, including their reduced environmental impact, improved crop quality, and potential to increase yields. Innovations in biotechnology have enabled the creation of more effective and efficient biopesticide products, leading to broader acceptance within the agricultural sector.
Additionally, significant investments from private enterprises and government bodies in research and development are anticipated to further accelerate the growth of the biopesticides market in the coming years.
Challenges:
Despite their advantages, biopesticides often demonstrate lower pest control efficacy compared to synthetic pesticides, which may limit their widespread adoption. Moreover, biopesticides generally have a shorter shelf life than synthetic counterparts, resulting in constraints on market availability and higher storage and transportation costs.
The regulatory approval process for biopesticides can be protracted and complex, restricting the entry of new products into the market. Furthermore, limited knowledge among farmers regarding the correct application and benefits of biopesticides poses a barrier to market penetration. Over time, the development of pest resistance to biopesticides also threatens their long-term effectiveness. These challenges present significant obstacles within the biopesticides industry.
Regional Trends:
The Asia Pacific region is projected to secure a substantial share of the global biopesticides market in terms of revenue and is expected to witness strong growth with a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the foreseeable future. Governments in countries such as India, Japan, and Australia have introduced initiatives aimed at promoting biopesticide use.
For example, India’s National Bio Pesticides Programme is designed to stimulate the development and adoption of biopesticides. The region’s expansion is supported by increasing demand for organic and sustainable agricultural practices, favorable government policies, and the presence of a large agricultural sector, all of which are expected to drive market growth across Asia Pacific in the coming years.
• In March 2020, Marrone Bio Innovations, a leader in creating efficient, secure integrated pest management (IPM) solutions, and Anasac, a renowned biotechnology business, signed a contract. The development and distribution of the bioinsecticides Venerate and Grandevo in Chile are the goals of this cooperation.
• In August 2019, Bayer AG, a prominent pharmaceutical and life sciences corporation, and Certis USA LLC, a leading manufacturer and supplier of powerful biopesticides and conventional chemical pesticides, announced a partnership. The distribution of the requiem prime bioinsecticide in the United States is the goal of this partnership.
Segmentation of the Biopesticides market-
By Type
• Bioinsecticides
• Biofungicides
• Bionematicides
• Bioherbicides
• Other Biopesticides
By Crop Type
• Cereals & Grains
o Corn
o Wheat
o Rice
o Other cereals & grains
• Oilseeds & Pulses
o Soybean
o Sunflower
o Other oilseeds & pulses
• Fruits & Vegetables
o Root & Tuber Vegetables
o Leafy Vegetables
o Porme fruits
o Berries
o Citrus Fruits
o Other Fruits & Vegetables
• Other Crop Types
By Formulation
• Liquid
o Emulsifiable concentrates
o suspension concentrates
o Soluble liquid concentrates
• Dry
o Dry granules
o Water dispersible granules
o Wettable powders
By Source
• Microbials
• Biochemicals
• Beneficial insects
By Mode of Application
• Seed Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Foliar spray
• Other Modes of Application
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
