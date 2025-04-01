Plant-Based Vaccines Market to Reach USD 2.16 Billion by 2034 Driven by Cost-Effective Production and Rising Demand for Needle-Free Delivery
Plant-Based Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Vaccine Type (Viral Vaccines, Bacterial Vaccines, Parasite & Other Vaccines), Application (Influenza, COVID-19, Veterinary Diseases, Other Infectious Diseases, Therapeutic Vaccines)
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2025 ) Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Plant-Based Vaccines Market Vaccine Type (Viral Vaccines, Bacterial Vaccines, Parasite & Other Vaccines), Application (Influenza, COVID-19, Veterinary Diseases, Other Infectious Diseases, Therapeutic Vaccines), Source (Tobacco (Nicotiana benthamiana), Cereal Crops (Maize, Rice), Other Plants (Potatoes, Lettuce, Spirulina), Plant Cell Cultures (Carrot, Tobacco)), End-User (Veterinary Sector, Human Healthcare, Research Institutions)- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2034"
The global Plant-Based Vaccines Market is estimated to reach over USD 2,161.2 Mn by the year 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.
Global Plant-Based Vaccines Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Plants play a key in the production of affordable vaccine derivatives. Due to its high production volume and low cost, plant-based vaccine production aids in lowering the financial burden of infectious diseases in developing nations. Numerous clinical trials focus on developing plant-based oral vaccines for therapeutic indications such as influenza, dengue fever, the flu, and the Ebola virus.
These vaccinations can be administered orally, eliminating the need for syringes and needles, freeing medical personnel for other duties and lowering the risk of HAIs. The market for plant-based vaccines is anticipated to have significant expansion due to growing awareness of these vaccines' advantages and the global rise in infectious illnesses. Vaccines made from plants are inexpensive and do not require cold-chain transportation.
They are simple to store, and expanding the production facilities is hassle-free. As a result, the market for plant-based vaccines is anticipated to develop. The current and prospective players in the market for plant-based vaccines are focusing on thorough clinical practice assessments for creating plant-based vaccines for various medical uses.
List of Prominent Players in the Plant-based Vaccines Market:
Dow AgroSciences
Aramis Biotechnologies
Protalix Biotherapeutics
iBio Inc. (USA)
Kentucky BioProcessing (USA)
Baiya Phytopharm (Thailand)
Icon Genetics (Germany)
LenioBio (Germany)
Lumen Bioscience (USA)
Leaf Expression Systems (UK)
ZYUS Life Sciences (Canada)
PlantForm Corporation (Canada)
Fraunhofer CMB (USA)
Mazen Animal Health (USA)
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
There are problems since there aren't vaccines to prevent fatal diseases, which has driven a global focus on creating safer, simpler, and more efficient vaccines. The world's most prolific producers of protein are plants, and proteins with different levels of complexity and glycosylation are efficiently expressed in plants.
Plant-derived vaccines are made via recombinant technology, in which the gene encoding the necessary antigen protein is integrated into the plant genome. Furthermore, researchers predict that a plant-based vaccine can be produced in five to six weeks instead of the five to six months that vaccine manufacturers need to generate the vaccine in chicken eggs.
Plant-based vaccines are one of the choices for vaccine research as several nations worldwide work to make a vaccine that will stop the spread of COVID-19.
Challenges:
The shortcomings and potential risks of contamination and environmental dangers were also expected to hamper the worldwide market growth for plant-based biologics shortly. Pollen contamination incidents in field crop-based Plant Molecular Farming (PMF) outlets, such as those based on maize or rice, expand biosafety situations because pollen may impair non-transgenic harvests, which are a component of the conventional agricultural exhibition. The U.S. FDA now has strict regulations against using food items to create recombinant pharmaceutical combinations.
Regional Trends:
The North American plant-based vaccines market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly due to the creation of fresh byproducts. The local market's increasing incidence of influenza illnesses and the growth of numerous private and public research organizations dedicated to R&D to create plant-based vaccinations.
Other reasons influencing the expansion include a sizable industrial base and a strong consumer base with significant purchasing power, particularly in industrialized nations like the US and Canada. Besides, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to the increased number of patients suffering from infectious diseases brought on by the region's climate and growing public awareness of the advantages of plant-based vaccinations over conventional vaccines.
Recent Developments:
• In Dec 2024, Canada invested $40 million in Aramis Biotechnologies to advance plant-based vaccines and develop a next-gen influenza vaccine, strengthening domestic biomanufacturing and pandemic preparedness.
• In January 2022, KBio Holdings was formed by merging British American Tobacco’s plant-based tech with Kentucky BioProcessing to advance its COVID-19 vaccine and boost plant-based vaccine innovation.
Segmentation of Plant-based Vaccines Market-
By Vaccine Type-
• Viral Vaccines
• Bacterial Vaccines
• Parasite & Other Vaccines
By Application-
• Influenza
• COVID-19
• Veterinary Diseases
• Other Infectious Diseases
• Therapeutic Vaccines
By Source-
• Tobacco (Nicotiana benthamiana)
• Cereal Crops (Maize, Rice)
• Other Plants (Potatoes, Lettuce, Spirulina)
• Plant Cell Cultures (Carrot, Tobacco)
By End User-
• Veterinary Sector
• Human Healthcare
• Research Institutions
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
