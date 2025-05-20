Beyond the Badge -- Cutting-Edge Training Tactics for Modern Law Enforcement
Innovative, practical, and forward-thinking. This book reshapes how we prepare officers for today’s policing challenges.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2025 ) Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Non-Fiction: Beyond the Badge—Cutting-Edge Training Tactics for Modern Law Enforcement by Dr. Mark A. Lahr, PhD
– Denver, CO and Springfield, IL – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Dr. Mark Lahr’s timely new non-fiction: Beyond the Badge—Cutting-Edge Training Tactics for Modern Law Enforcement, a book that examines how law enforcement must adapt its training to today’s officers, recruits and candidates.
The complexity of modern policing requires that law enforcement agencies reevaluate how officers are trained to do their jobs. Beyond the Badge explores various creative training methodologies intended to work together to enhance the effectiveness and relevance of training. Each chapter presents different concepts that offer varied yet realistic scenarios, highlighting similar realities where real-world scenarios are presented to participants for interaction.
Enhanced reality technologies enable officers to practice decision-making, critical thinking and situational awareness in a safe environment, while AI provides personalization and adaptability previously unavailable in training programs.
The author, Dr. Lahr— a highly respected public servant with over 38 years of experience in public safety, higher education and law enforcement training, both as a practitioner and an instructor—believes that law enforcement agencies must invest in these transformative strategies while improving service delivery, setting a higher standard for preparing officers and their responses to current demands and future challenges.
At 280 pages, Beyond the Badge—Cutting-Edge Training Tactics for Modern Law Enforcement is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-8088-6 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $21.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Law Enforcement
About the Author: Dr. Mark A. Lahr has provided training in officer safety programs to law enforcement officials at local, state, and federal levels, nationally and internationally. After retiring, Mark served as an associate professor at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, where he taught courses on law enforcement and homeland security issues. He currently holds a position in a specialized unit within the state’s top law enforcement agency.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
