Geospatial Analytics Market Strategic Insights into Data Type Utilization Including Raster Vector 3D and Geotemporal Data Across Global Deployment Modes
Global Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Software, Services), Technology (Sensors & Scanning, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), GIS & Earth Observation), Data Type (Raster Data, Vector Data, Geotemporal
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Software, Services), Technology (Sensors & Scanning, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), GIS & Earth Observation), Data Type (Raster Data, Vector Data, Geotemporal Data, 3D Data, Tabular Data, Other Data Types), Deployment Mode (Energy & Utilities, Government & Defence, Telecommunication, Insurance & Financial Services, Real Estate & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Mining, Agriculture, Other Verticals)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The global geospatial analytics market is estimated to reach over USD 106.58 billion by the year 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
Global Geospatial Analytics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1641
Geospatial analytics collects, displays, and manipulates geographic information to provide insights and solutions. While many factors are driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market, the lack of skilled manpower is also considered a significant challenge. The field of geospatial analytics involves complex data analysis and requires a range of technical skills, such as knowledge of GIS software, data analysis and visualization tools, and programming languages.
There is a growing demand for geospatial analytics expertise across many industries, including agriculture, defense, transportation, and urban planning. The major limitation of this market is data privacy concerns. Using geospatial analytics involves collecting and analyzing large amounts of data, including sensitive and personal information. This has raised concerns over data privacy and security; some organizations may need to be more open to using these tools.
List of Prominent Players in the Geospatial analytics market:
• Bentley Systems
• Blue Marble Geographic
• Caliper Corporation (US)
• CARTO (US)
• Descartes Lab (US)
• eSpatial (Ireland)
• Esri
• Fugro
• General Electric
• Geomatic Consulting International (Vietnam)
• Geospin (Germany)
• Geoviet Consulting (Vietnam)
• GIS Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
• Google
• HERE Technologies (Netherlands)
• HexagonAB
• Imago Global (Mynamar)
• Mandalay Technology (Myanmar)
• Mapidea (Portugal)
• Maplarge
• Maplarge (US)
• Mappointasia (Thailand)
• Maxar Technologies
• Orbica (New Zealand)
• Orbital Insights (US)
• Pasco Corporation (Japan)
• Precisely
• Remote Technologies (US)
• RMSI
• Skymap Global (Singapore)
• Sparkgeo (Canada)
• Spatial
• Suntac Technologies (Myanmar)
• TomTom (Netherlands)
• Trimble
• UBIMO(US)
• Vegastar Technology (Vietnam)
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Technological advancements have been a major driver of the global geospatial analytics market in recent years. As technology continues to improve, more and more data can be gathered, analyzed, and visualized in real-time, providing businesses with valuable insights that can be used to construct more informed conclusions.
The increasing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics has also helped to drive the growth of the geospatial analytics market. These technologies enable companies to extract more value from their data and better understand complex spatial relationships.
Moreover, the growing demand for location-based services, such as navigation, asset tracking, and emergency response, has also played a key role in driving the adoption of geospatial analytics solutions across various industries.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is the lack of skilled manpower, which is predicted to reduce the growth of the geospatial analytics market. However, there currently needs to be more skilled professionals who can meet this demand, particularly in emerging markets where the use of geospatial analytics is growing rapidly. Many organizations are investing in training and education programs to address this challenge to build a pipeline of skilled geospatial analysts.
This includes partnerships with universities and vocational training programs to provide students with the necessary skills and experience to work in the field. Additionally, companies are using automation and artificial intelligence to augment the skills of their existing workforce and make geospatial analytics more accessible to non-experts.
Regional Trends:
The North American geospatial analytics market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. This can be linked to the presence of significant players in the region and the increasing adoption of geospatial analytics solutions in various industries such as government, defence, and transportation. Additionally, the region has a highly developed technology infrastructure and a high level of awareness about the benefits of geospatial analytics, which further fuels the market's growth.
Recent Developments:
• In October 2024, IBM's Environmental Intelligence Suite introduced new features, including a Climate Risk module to assess climate change impacts, security upgrades for the Dashboard Visualization app, and usability improvements like time zone settings and vegetation management layers.
• In July 2024, TomTom partnered with East View Geospatial to deliver detailed global maps to the Australian government, strengthening its geospatial intelligence and supporting more informed decision-making with accurate, up-to-date geographic data.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1641
Segmentation of the Geospatial Analytics Market-
By Offering
• Software
o Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding
o Spatial Data Integration & ETL
o Reporting & Visualization
o Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis
o Location Intelligence
o Other software types
• Services
o Professional services
o Managed services
By Technologies
• Sensors & Scanning
o LIDAR
o RADAR
o GPR/EML
• Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
• GIS & Earth Observation
By Data Type
• Raster Data
• Vector Data
• Geotemporal Data
• 3d Data
• Tabular Data
• Other Data Types
By Vertical
• Energy & Utilities
• Government & Defense
• Telecommunication
• Insurance & Financial Services
• Real Estate & Construction
• Automotive & Transportation
• Healthcare & Life Sciences
• Mining
• Agriculture
• Other Verticals
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/geospatial-analytics-market-/1641
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
The global geospatial analytics market is estimated to reach over USD 106.58 billion by the year 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
Global Geospatial Analytics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1641
Geospatial analytics collects, displays, and manipulates geographic information to provide insights and solutions. While many factors are driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market, the lack of skilled manpower is also considered a significant challenge. The field of geospatial analytics involves complex data analysis and requires a range of technical skills, such as knowledge of GIS software, data analysis and visualization tools, and programming languages.
There is a growing demand for geospatial analytics expertise across many industries, including agriculture, defense, transportation, and urban planning. The major limitation of this market is data privacy concerns. Using geospatial analytics involves collecting and analyzing large amounts of data, including sensitive and personal information. This has raised concerns over data privacy and security; some organizations may need to be more open to using these tools.
List of Prominent Players in the Geospatial analytics market:
• Bentley Systems
• Blue Marble Geographic
• Caliper Corporation (US)
• CARTO (US)
• Descartes Lab (US)
• eSpatial (Ireland)
• Esri
• Fugro
• General Electric
• Geomatic Consulting International (Vietnam)
• Geospin (Germany)
• Geoviet Consulting (Vietnam)
• GIS Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
• HERE Technologies (Netherlands)
• HexagonAB
• Imago Global (Mynamar)
• Mandalay Technology (Myanmar)
• Mapidea (Portugal)
• Maplarge
• Maplarge (US)
• Mappointasia (Thailand)
• Maxar Technologies
• Orbica (New Zealand)
• Orbital Insights (US)
• Pasco Corporation (Japan)
• Precisely
• Remote Technologies (US)
• RMSI
• Skymap Global (Singapore)
• Sparkgeo (Canada)
• Spatial
• Suntac Technologies (Myanmar)
• TomTom (Netherlands)
• Trimble
• UBIMO(US)
• Vegastar Technology (Vietnam)
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Technological advancements have been a major driver of the global geospatial analytics market in recent years. As technology continues to improve, more and more data can be gathered, analyzed, and visualized in real-time, providing businesses with valuable insights that can be used to construct more informed conclusions.
The increasing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics has also helped to drive the growth of the geospatial analytics market. These technologies enable companies to extract more value from their data and better understand complex spatial relationships.
Moreover, the growing demand for location-based services, such as navigation, asset tracking, and emergency response, has also played a key role in driving the adoption of geospatial analytics solutions across various industries.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is the lack of skilled manpower, which is predicted to reduce the growth of the geospatial analytics market. However, there currently needs to be more skilled professionals who can meet this demand, particularly in emerging markets where the use of geospatial analytics is growing rapidly. Many organizations are investing in training and education programs to address this challenge to build a pipeline of skilled geospatial analysts.
This includes partnerships with universities and vocational training programs to provide students with the necessary skills and experience to work in the field. Additionally, companies are using automation and artificial intelligence to augment the skills of their existing workforce and make geospatial analytics more accessible to non-experts.
Regional Trends:
The North American geospatial analytics market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. This can be linked to the presence of significant players in the region and the increasing adoption of geospatial analytics solutions in various industries such as government, defence, and transportation. Additionally, the region has a highly developed technology infrastructure and a high level of awareness about the benefits of geospatial analytics, which further fuels the market's growth.
Recent Developments:
• In October 2024, IBM's Environmental Intelligence Suite introduced new features, including a Climate Risk module to assess climate change impacts, security upgrades for the Dashboard Visualization app, and usability improvements like time zone settings and vegetation management layers.
• In July 2024, TomTom partnered with East View Geospatial to deliver detailed global maps to the Australian government, strengthening its geospatial intelligence and supporting more informed decision-making with accurate, up-to-date geographic data.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1641
Segmentation of the Geospatial Analytics Market-
By Offering
• Software
o Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding
o Spatial Data Integration & ETL
o Reporting & Visualization
o Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis
o Location Intelligence
o Other software types
• Services
o Professional services
o Managed services
By Technologies
• Sensors & Scanning
o LIDAR
o RADAR
o GPR/EML
• Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
• GIS & Earth Observation
By Data Type
• Raster Data
• Vector Data
• Geotemporal Data
• 3d Data
• Tabular Data
• Other Data Types
By Vertical
• Energy & Utilities
• Government & Defense
• Telecommunication
• Insurance & Financial Services
• Real Estate & Construction
• Automotive & Transportation
• Healthcare & Life Sciences
• Mining
• Agriculture
• Other Verticals
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/geospatial-analytics-market-/1641
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results