E-Waste Management Market Report Detailing Processed Materials and Application Segments with Long-Term Market Forecasts
Global E-Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Processed Material (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others), By Source (Industrial Electronics (IT & Telecom Equipment [Datacenters, Networking Cards/Equipment, Digital Boards, Others], Medic
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global E-Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Report By Processed Material (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others), By Source (Industrial Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Other), By Application (Disposal, Recycle),- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2034"
The global E-waste management market is estimated to reach over USD 74.1 Billion by the year 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.4 % during the forecast period.
Global E-waste management market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The growing middle-income population in developing nations, combined with altering consumer preferences, is causing the rapid replacement of older versions of electronic products with newer versions. As a result, sales of electronic devices are increasing. Furthermore, electronic device makers use sustainable disposal strategies, such as take-back policies, to handle electronic devices at the end of their life cycle.
Such factors are expected to benefit the market during the forecast period. Additionally, several legislation and policies are being implemented by governments around the world to efficiently manage e-waste. In India, for example, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has made it mandatory for electronic equipment manufacturers to recycle and reduce e-waste in the country.
Several other measures, such as the use of renewable resources, industrial process improvements, and green packaging choices, are also being implemented to reduce e-waste output.
List of Prominent Players in the E-Waste Management Market:
• Aurubis AG
• Boliden Group
• Desco Electronic Recyclers
• EcoCentric
• ENVIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD.
• ERI
• Greentec
• Kuusakoski
• MRITECHNOLOGIES
• Namo eWaste Management Ltd.
• Sims Limited
• Stena Metall AB
• Tetronics Environmental Technology Company
• Umicore
• WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Numerous guidelines and policies are being implemented by governments all over the world to handle e-waste efficiently. In India, for example, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has mandated that producers of electronic equipment be held accountable for recycling and reducing the amount of e-waste in the country.
To limit the amount of e-waste, several other measures are being used, such as changes to the manufacturing process, renewable resources, and eco-friendly packaging options. These rules promote an environment in which e-waste recycling is practicable. As a result, rising government regulations and policies to manage e-waste are likely to boost market expansion.
Challenges:
The lifespan of electronic devices is increasing shorter by the day, which aids in the production of low-cost and easily available products. Consumers prefer to acquire new devices rather than repair old ones because they are significantly less expensive. Furthermore, the environment is getting increasingly toxic as a result of landfills, mercury and lead seepage, and the loss of resources such as gold, copper, platinum, lithium, and silver, which are required to produce circuits and parts.
Excessive waste could lead to a scarcity of resources. These metals can and should be recycled, but a lack of innovation in recycling processes is hampering recovery. Many of the factors listed above are impeding market expansion over the predicted period.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific E-waste management market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. China is a major producer and consumer of electrical and electronic equipment. It generates the most e-waste in the Asia Pacific region.
Growing government initiatives and active engagement in e-waste collection and recycling activities are also expected to drive the regional market. Moreover, Europe is a crucial region. Numerous government attempts to implement greener and more sustainable solutions, as well as lessen the negative impact of e-waste generation, are expected to enhance growth.
For example, the European Commission launched a new circular economy action plan aimed at reducing electronic and electrical waste in 2020.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, ERI teamed up with Staples to add consumer batteries to its list of store-based recycling services offered nationwide. By include rechargeable and single-use batteries in the list of recyclable products, our partnership seeks to improve the current Recycling Services program. Additionally, the program seeks to encourage environmental sustainability and boost consumer battery recycling.
• In September 2023, ERI, A provider of integrated ITAD and hardware destruction services with an emphasis on cybersecurity repositioned its geographic presence to support the ongoing expansion of its ITAD and e-waste recycling offerings. The business planned to close its smallest site in Aurora, Colorado, and establish three larger ITAD and e-waste recycling centers in 2024 as part of this reassessment. The facilities will be positioned strategically to enhance ERI's national operations and logistics, guaranteeing more efficiency and balance in customer service throughout the United States.
Segmentation of E-Waste Management Market-
By Processed Material
• Metal
o Copper
o Steel
o Others
• Plastic
• Glass
• Others
By Source
• Industrial Electronics
o IT & Telecom Equipment
Datacenters
Networking Cards/Equipment
Digital Boards
Others
o Medical Equipment
Monitoring And Control Equipment
Others
• Consumer Electronics
o Household Appliances
Refrigerator
Television
Others
o Handheld Electronics
Smartphones
Tablets
Wearables
Others
o IT Accessories
Keyboards
Mice
Laptop Cases
USB Memory Sticks
Others
o IT Equipment
Desktops
Laptops
Netbooks
Others
o PCBs
High-grade
Medium-grade
Low-grade
• Others
By Source Type-
• Household Appliances
o Large Household Appliances
Washing Machines
Refrigerators
Air Condtioners
o Small Household Appliances
• Entertainment & Consumer Electronics
o Television
o Others
• I.T. and Telecommunication
o Computers
o Phones
o Others
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
