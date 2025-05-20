Global In-Car Infotainment Market is projected to reach the value of USD 24.50 billion by 2030
Global In-Car Infotainment Market Research Report – Segmented By Installation Type (OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket); By Component (Hardware, Software); By Service (Entertainment, Navigation, Communication, Safety & Security); and Regio
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2025 ) The Global In-Car Infotainment Market was valued at USD 16.4 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.50 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.
One long-term driver of growth in this market is the rising demand for advanced technologies in automobiles. People today expect more from their cars than just transportation; they want in-car systems that offer seamless connectivity, entertainment, and ease of use. These systems include navigation, music, voice controls, and even apps for social media and shopping. As cars become more connected to the digital world, the demand for better infotainment systems increases. Additionally, the growing trend toward electric vehicles (EVs) is pushing for smarter technology integration, making in-car infotainment systems a key selling point for new vehicles.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a noticeable impact on the In-Car Infotainment market, though the effect varies. On the one hand, the pandemic caused a temporary dip in vehicle sales, which indirectly affected the demand for new infotainment systems. With people driving less, car manufacturers were forced to slow production and prioritize essential models. On the other hand, the pandemic also accelerated the desire for contactless, digital, and remote features in vehicles. Consumers became more reliant on technology for entertainment and communication while adhering to social distancing protocols. This shift led to greater demand for sophisticated infotainment systems that could handle multiple functions without physical interaction. As the world moves into the recovery phase, these systems are expected to become more integrated into vehicles, supporting both safety and convenience.
In the short term, one key driver in the In-Car Infotainment market is the increasing use of smartphones and mobile applications. The rise of smartphone integration with in-car systems has made it easier for drivers and passengers to access their favorite apps, music, and maps. Features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard offerings in many vehicles. These platforms allow users to control various apps from their phone through the car’s infotainment screen, making the driving experience more connected and enjoyable. This connectivity is particularly appealing to younger drivers, who are accustomed to using smartphones for almost everything. The ability to stay connected while driving is not just a convenience; it has become a necessity for many consumers, further boosting the market for advanced in-car infotainment systems.
An important opportunity for the In-Car Infotainment market lies in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and voice recognition technology. AI-powered systems are revolutionizing how drivers interact with their vehicles. With voice assistants becoming more reliable and intuitive, passengers can control in-car systems without lifting a finger. AI systems can learn individual preferences over time, making the driving experience highly personalized. For example, an AI system can adjust the climate control, suggest the best routes, or even recommend music based on past behavior. These features not only improve the overall user experience but also contribute to safety by reducing distractions. As AI technology continues to evolve, there is an immense opportunity for automakers and infotainment system providers to deliver even more advanced and personalized experiences for consumers.
As for the trend in the In-Car Infotainment industry, the growing popularity of Over-the-Air (OTA) updates is shaping how in-car systems are maintained and upgraded. Just like smartphones and computers, vehicles with connected infotainment systems can receive updates remotely. This eliminates the need for physical visits to dealerships or service centers, saving both time and money for car owners. These updates often include new features, bug fixes, and improvements in system performance, making the vehicle’s infotainment system more reliable and efficient over time. Automakers are increasingly adopting OTA updates to enhance their customer service and extend the life of their in-car technology. This trend reflects the growing importance of software in the automotive industry, which has traditionally been hardware-focused.
Market Segmentation:
By Installation Type: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket
In the In-Car Infotainment market, segmentation by installation type plays an important role in understanding the growth dynamics. The market is primarily divided into two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. OEM refers to systems that come pre-installed in vehicles at the time of manufacture, while Aftermarket includes infotainment systems that are installed after the vehicle purchase. The largest segment in this category is OEM, as most consumers prefer to buy cars with built-in systems rather than installing third-party units. However, the fastest growing segment during the forecast period is expected to be Aftermarket. With advancements in technology, consumers are increasingly upgrading their existing vehicles with the latest infotainment systems. These upgrades are becoming more affordable and accessible, driving the growth of the Aftermarket segment.
By Component: Hardware, Software
When looking at segmentation by component, the market is divided into hardware and software. Hardware includes physical devices like touchscreens, speakers, and processors, while software includes the programs and applications that make the infotainment system run. In this segment, hardware is the largest because it is essential for the operation of any infotainment system, and it forms the backbone of the entire setup. However, software is the fastest growing segment. As car manufacturers and tech companies develop more sophisticated and integrated systems, software updates, and apps have become central to the in-car experience.
Consumers want their systems to evolve and offer new features over time, which makes software a critical focus of growth for the industry.
By Service: Entertainment, Navigation, Communication, Safety & Security
Segmentation by service further divides the market into several key categories: Entertainment, Navigation, Communication, and Safety & Security. Each of these services offers different benefits to users. The largest segment in this category is Entertainment. Consumers desire a wide range of entertainment options in their vehicles, including music streaming, video, and gaming, which makes this segment the most prominent. However, the fastest growing service segment is Safety & Security. As safety concerns become a more significant focus in the automotive industry, systems that enhance security, such as collision detection, emergency assistance, and driver alertness monitoring, are seeing increasing adoption. This shift toward prioritizing safety is helping this segment grow at an accelerated rate.
Regional Analysis:
In terms of geographical segmentation, the In-Car Infotainment market is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest market. The demand for high-tech infotainment systems is particularly high in the United States and Canada, where consumers have a strong preference for advanced automotive technology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), along with rising disposable incomes in countries like China and India, is contributing to the growth of the In-Car Infotainment market in this region. Additionally, the increasing popularity of connected vehicles is driving the demand for in-car systems in Asia-Pacific, making it a key area of growth for the industry.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Integration of Advanced Technologies: Companies in the In-Car Infotainment market are increasingly adopting advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance the personalization and functionality of their systems. By utilizing AI for voice recognition, driver behavior analysis, and predictive capabilities, manufacturers are offering a more intuitive and seamless user experience. This trend is especially prominent in the development of intelligent voice assistants and adaptive systems that can learn from user preferences, contributing to a more connected and responsive in-car experience.
• Partnerships and Collaborations with Tech Giants: Another trend is the growing number of collaborations between automotive companies and leading tech firms, such as Apple, Google, and Amazon. By integrating platforms like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa, companies are ensuring that their infotainment systems are compatible with the most popular apps and services used by consumers. These partnerships enable automakers to offer enhanced connectivity and app ecosystems, positioning them to attract tech-savvy consumers who prioritize seamless integration with their devices.
• Focus on Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates: Many companies in the market are increasingly implementing Over-the-Air (OTA) updates to improve the functionality and security of in-car infotainment systems. This trend allows manufacturers to deliver software upgrades, bug fixes, and new features directly to vehicles, without the need for drivers to visit service centers. The ability to provide regular, hassle-free updates not only keeps infotainment systems current but also strengthens customer satisfaction by offering continuous improvements and enhancing system longevity.
