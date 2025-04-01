Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensors Market Strategic Growth Forecast and Emerging Applications in Sports and Elderly Care
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sensor Type/Technology (Real-Time CGM Sensors, Intermittently Scanned CGM Sensors (Flash), Implantable CGM Sensors, Non-Invasive CGM Sensors), By Application (Home
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring CGM Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sensor Type/Technology (Real-Time CGM Sensors, Intermittently Scanned CGM Sensors (Flash), Implantable CGM Sensors, Non-Invasive CGM Sensors), By Application (Home Care/Personal Use, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), By Wear Time (Short-Term Sensors (7-14 days), Long-Term Sensors (180-365 days), Daily Sensors (1-day)Others), By End-User (Consumers (Home Use), Athletes/Fitness Enthusiasts, Elderly Population, Healthcare Providers) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market is valued at US$ 7.6 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 19.9 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1181
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sensors are advanced medical devices that continuously measure glucose levels in the interstitial fluid just beneath the skin, offering real-time data and trend insights for individuals, particularly those managing diabetes.
In contrast to conventional blood glucose meters that use fingerstick samples for single-point measurement, CGM sensors monitor fluctuations in glucose during the day and night with a small, minimally invasive sensor placed under the skin, a transmitter to transmit data, and a receiver or compatible smart device to show readings.
These sensors have become invaluable in diabetes care by allowing real-time monitoring to identify trends and fluctuations, providing warnings for high-risk glucose values, informing insulin dosing and food choices with detailed glucose profiles, and being incorporated into automated insulin delivery systems as part of the development of artificial pancreas technologies.
They accommodate personal and professional use, offering real-time or retrospective analysis of data. As the world has seen an increase in diabetes prevalence, CGM sensors are very important in enhancing glycemic control, lessening variability and complications, limiting the number of fingersticks, and enabling patients and healthcare professionals with useful information to make more informed treatment and lifestyle decisions.
List of Prominent Players in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market:
• Medtronics
• Dexcom
• Senseonics
• WaveForm Technologies, Inc.
• Abbott Diabetes Care Inc
• Arkal Medical, Inc.
• Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
• Biorasis Inc
• Debiotech SA
• DirectSens GmbH
• Echo Therapeutics Inc
• EyeSense GmbH
• Flowsion A/S
• GlucoSet AS
• Glucovation Inc
• Glusense Ltd
• GlySens Inc
• iGlyko, Inc.
• Indigo Diabetes NV
• Insulet Corp
• Integrated Medical Sensors
• Integrity Applications Ltd
• I-Sens Inc
• Metronom Health Inc
• Nemaura Medical Inc
• PKvitality
• Prediktor Medical AS
• Profusa Inc
• San Meditech (Huzhou) Co., Ltd.
• Senzime AB
• Socrates Health Solutions, Inc.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 7.6 Bn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD 19.9 Bn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Sensor Type/Technology, By End-Users, By Wear Time, By Application
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The increasing world-wide prevalence of diabetes, accountable for 3.4 million deaths in the year 2024, is fueling the CGM sensors market. As diabetes incidence increases, demand for continuous glucose monitoring solutions to enhance disease control is on the rise.
The movement towards preventive and personalized care also increases the uptake of CGM by allowing real-time, tailored monitoring. Improved accuracy and end-user experience due to advancements like minimally invasive sensors, integration with smartphones, and AI-powered analytics further promote CGM. Also, wider regulatory approvals, wider insurance coverage, and governmental programs are enlarging availability, driving market expansion.
Challenges:
The market for CGM sensors is challenged by such issues as high expense, reduced availability, and variable insurance coverage, particularly among type 2 diabetes patients. Accuracy issues, especially at the start and end of wear, and inability to detect hypoglycemia result in patient dissatisfaction. Such technical problems as Bluetooth loss of connection and data transmission errors may cause missed readings, while sensor lag (5–20 minutes) and repeated calibration needs detract from convenience and user compliance.
Regional Trends:
North America, particularly the United States, leads the global CGM sensors market, driven by a high prevalence of diabetes, with an estimated 38.4 million people affected in 2021. Advanced healthcare infrastructure within the region has facilitated the use of CGM technologies on a large scale. Continuous investment by leading companies in R&D has led to extremely accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable devices.
Comprehensive insurance coverage and rising reimbursement policies further enable users to afford CGMs, while high patient and practitioner awareness has driven the transition from standard glucose meters to CGM systems.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1181
Recent Developments:
• In April 2025, DexCom received FDA clearance for its G7 15-Day CGM system for U.S. adults, offering its longest-lasting and most accurate sensor yet (MARD 8.0%). Set to launch in the second half of the year, the approval strengthens DexCom's leadership in CGM technology and promises improved diabetes management.
• In August 2024, Medtronic received FDA approval for its Simplera CGM, a smaller, all-in-one, disposable sensor requiring no overtape. Designed for Smart MDI use and future integration with the MiniMed 780G system, it simplifies use and boosts comfort, strengthening Medtronic’s position in the CGM market.
Segmentation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market-
By Sensor Type/Technology:
• Real-Time CGM Sensors
• Intermittently Scanned CGM Sensors (Flash)
• Implantable CGM Sensors
• Non-Invasive CGM Sensors
By Wear Time:
• Short-Term Sensors (7-14 days)
• Long-Term Sensors (180-365 days)
• Daily Sensors (1-day)
• Others
By Application:
• Home Care/Personal use
• Specialty Clinics
• Others
By End-User:
• Consumers (Home Use)
• Athletes/Fitness Enthusiasts
• Elderly Population
• Healthcare Providers
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market
To receive industry overview and future trends of global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market
To analyze the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2034
Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics industry
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-continuous-glucose-monitoring-cgm-sensors-market-/1181
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market is valued at US$ 7.6 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 19.9 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1181
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sensors are advanced medical devices that continuously measure glucose levels in the interstitial fluid just beneath the skin, offering real-time data and trend insights for individuals, particularly those managing diabetes.
In contrast to conventional blood glucose meters that use fingerstick samples for single-point measurement, CGM sensors monitor fluctuations in glucose during the day and night with a small, minimally invasive sensor placed under the skin, a transmitter to transmit data, and a receiver or compatible smart device to show readings.
These sensors have become invaluable in diabetes care by allowing real-time monitoring to identify trends and fluctuations, providing warnings for high-risk glucose values, informing insulin dosing and food choices with detailed glucose profiles, and being incorporated into automated insulin delivery systems as part of the development of artificial pancreas technologies.
They accommodate personal and professional use, offering real-time or retrospective analysis of data. As the world has seen an increase in diabetes prevalence, CGM sensors are very important in enhancing glycemic control, lessening variability and complications, limiting the number of fingersticks, and enabling patients and healthcare professionals with useful information to make more informed treatment and lifestyle decisions.
List of Prominent Players in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market:
• Medtronics
• Dexcom
• Senseonics
• WaveForm Technologies, Inc.
• Abbott Diabetes Care Inc
• Arkal Medical, Inc.
• Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
• Biorasis Inc
• Debiotech SA
• DirectSens GmbH
• Echo Therapeutics Inc
• EyeSense GmbH
• Flowsion A/S
• GlucoSet AS
• Glucovation Inc
• Glusense Ltd
• GlySens Inc
• iGlyko, Inc.
• Indigo Diabetes NV
• Insulet Corp
• Integrated Medical Sensors
• Integrity Applications Ltd
• I-Sens Inc
• Metronom Health Inc
• Nemaura Medical Inc
• PKvitality
• Prediktor Medical AS
• Profusa Inc
• San Meditech (Huzhou) Co., Ltd.
• Senzime AB
• Socrates Health Solutions, Inc.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 7.6 Bn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD 19.9 Bn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Sensor Type/Technology, By End-Users, By Wear Time, By Application
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The increasing world-wide prevalence of diabetes, accountable for 3.4 million deaths in the year 2024, is fueling the CGM sensors market. As diabetes incidence increases, demand for continuous glucose monitoring solutions to enhance disease control is on the rise.
The movement towards preventive and personalized care also increases the uptake of CGM by allowing real-time, tailored monitoring. Improved accuracy and end-user experience due to advancements like minimally invasive sensors, integration with smartphones, and AI-powered analytics further promote CGM. Also, wider regulatory approvals, wider insurance coverage, and governmental programs are enlarging availability, driving market expansion.
Challenges:
The market for CGM sensors is challenged by such issues as high expense, reduced availability, and variable insurance coverage, particularly among type 2 diabetes patients. Accuracy issues, especially at the start and end of wear, and inability to detect hypoglycemia result in patient dissatisfaction. Such technical problems as Bluetooth loss of connection and data transmission errors may cause missed readings, while sensor lag (5–20 minutes) and repeated calibration needs detract from convenience and user compliance.
Regional Trends:
North America, particularly the United States, leads the global CGM sensors market, driven by a high prevalence of diabetes, with an estimated 38.4 million people affected in 2021. Advanced healthcare infrastructure within the region has facilitated the use of CGM technologies on a large scale. Continuous investment by leading companies in R&D has led to extremely accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable devices.
Comprehensive insurance coverage and rising reimbursement policies further enable users to afford CGMs, while high patient and practitioner awareness has driven the transition from standard glucose meters to CGM systems.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1181
Recent Developments:
• In April 2025, DexCom received FDA clearance for its G7 15-Day CGM system for U.S. adults, offering its longest-lasting and most accurate sensor yet (MARD 8.0%). Set to launch in the second half of the year, the approval strengthens DexCom's leadership in CGM technology and promises improved diabetes management.
• In August 2024, Medtronic received FDA approval for its Simplera CGM, a smaller, all-in-one, disposable sensor requiring no overtape. Designed for Smart MDI use and future integration with the MiniMed 780G system, it simplifies use and boosts comfort, strengthening Medtronic’s position in the CGM market.
Segmentation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market-
By Sensor Type/Technology:
• Real-Time CGM Sensors
• Intermittently Scanned CGM Sensors (Flash)
• Implantable CGM Sensors
• Non-Invasive CGM Sensors
By Wear Time:
• Short-Term Sensors (7-14 days)
• Long-Term Sensors (180-365 days)
• Daily Sensors (1-day)
• Others
By Application:
• Home Care/Personal use
• Specialty Clinics
• Others
By End-User:
• Consumers (Home Use)
• Athletes/Fitness Enthusiasts
• Elderly Population
• Healthcare Providers
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market
To receive industry overview and future trends of global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market
To analyze the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2034
Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global AI/ML and Computational Tools in RNA Research and Therapeutics industry
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-continuous-glucose-monitoring-cgm-sensors-market-/1181
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results