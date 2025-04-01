Point of Care Diagnostics Market Comprehensive Analysis of Product Types Purchase Modes and Regional Segments to 2034
Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Glucose Monitoring Products, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Coagulation Monitoring Products (PT/INR, ACT/APTT), Pregnancy & Fertil
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By By Product (Glucose Monitoring Products, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Coagulation Monitoring Products (PT/INR, ACT/APTT), Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Cholesterol Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products, Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Testing Products, Fecal Occult Testing Products, Other Products), By Mode of Purchase, By Technology, By Sample Type(Blood Samples, Nasal & Oropharyngeal Swabs, Urine Samples, Other Samples), By End User(Home Care/Self Testing, Physician offices & Outpatient/Ambulatory Care Settings, Hospitals, Research Laboratories)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is valued at US$ 15.59 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 34.68 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics industry is fast growing based on the increased demand for speedy, convenient, and reliable diagnostic solutions. POCT is performed at or close to the location of the patient, enabling instant results for timely clinical decisions and rapid treatment, particularly in emergency, primary care, and distant locations.
These devices are easy to use and can be carried out in various settings like clinics, ambulances, pharmacies, hospitals, and even homes. Some of the common uses are testing of blood glucose, cardiac marker tests, infectious disease detection (e.g., HIV, influenza, COVID-19), pregnancy tests, urinalysis, and drug testing.
The demand is propelled by the increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, and the demand for immediate results to inform immediate clinical decisions in environments such as emergency departments and intensive care.
List of Prominent Players in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Dickinson, And Company (Bd)
• Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Ekf Diagnostics Holdings Plc
• Werfenlife, S.A.
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Nova Biomedical
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Quidel Corporation
• Siemens Ag
• Trinity Biotech
• Accubiotech Co., Ltd.
Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 15.59 Bn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD 34.68 Bn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Product, By Mode of purchase, Technology, Sample type, By End-Users
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics market is propelled by the increasing global incidence of chronic and infectious diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, HIV, tuberculosis, and COVID-19, which need to be tested rapidly and frequently for proper management.
Advances in technology—such as miniaturization, biosensors, microfluidics, AI integration, and smartphone connectivity—have improved the accuracy, portability, and ease of use of POC devices, allowing real-time data exchange and faster decision-making.
The increasing need for quicker, decentralized testing in acute and remote locations further accelerates adoption, furthered by the favorable government regulations, regulatory guidance, and the rising public-private investments that are driving the expansion and deployment of innovative POC diagnostic solutions.
Challenges:
The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics market faces challenges such as complex, region-specific regulatory and compliance requirements, which can delay product approvals and increase development costs. Compliance requires thorough staff training and strict adherence to procedures, especially since a great deal of POC testing is done by non-laboratory staff.
Regional differences in the level of regulation also make it difficult to implement. Accuracy and reliability concerns still exist, as POC tests are not always equivalent to the sensitivity and specificity of laboratory tests, with problems such as pre-analytical errors and variability in sampling influencing consistency of results and patient treatment.
Regional Trends:
The dominance of North America in the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics market is fueled by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, facilitating swift adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies. The region has a high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, driving demand for prompt, and on-site testing.
It hosts key industry players such as Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, and Roche, fueling innovation and facilitating extensive product availability. Supportive regulatory environments, streamlined approvals, and beneficial reimbursement policies further stimulate market growth. High levels of public awareness and home testing kit adoption, along with robust funding and R&D expenditures, especially for rapid and home-based diagnostics, further support North America's leadership in this arena.
Recent Developments:
• In Jan 2025, Danaher partnered with Innovaccer to advance AI-driven precision diagnostics, aiming to improve patient outcomes and support value-based care through faster adoption of digital health solutions.
• In August 2024, Roche completed its acquisition of LumiraDx’s Point of Care technology, strengthening its diagnostics portfolio with a versatile, easy-to-use multi-assay platform. The move enhances Roche’s capabilities in decentralized testing and paves the way for future expansion into molecular diagnostics.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Products:
• Glucose Monitoring Products
o Glucose Monitoring Strips
o Glucose Monitoring Meters
o Glucose Monitoring Lancets & Lancing Devices
• Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products
o Cardiac Marker Testing Products
o Blood Gas/Electrolyte Testing Products
o HbA1c Testing Products
• Infectious Disease Testing Products
o Respiratory Infection Testing Products
Influenza Testing Products
Tuberculosis
Other Respiratory Infections
o Healthcare-Associated Infection Testing Products
o Tropical Disease Testing Products
o Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Products
HIV Testing Products
Hepatitis Testing Products
Syphilis Testing Products
Human Papillomavirus Testing Products
Chlamydia trachomatis Testing Products
Neisseria gonorrhoeae Testing Products
Herpes Simplex Virus Testing Products
o Clostridium difficile Infection Testing Products
o Other Infectious Disease Testing Products
• Coagulation Monitoring Products
o PT/INR Testing Products
o ACT/APTT Testing Products
• Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products
o Pregnancy Testing Products
o Fertility Testing Products
• Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products
• Urinalysis Testing Products
• Cholesterol Testing Products
• Hematology Testing Products
• Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products
• Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Testing Products
• Fecal Occult Testing Products
• Other Products
By Mode of Purchase:
• Prescription-Based Testing Products
• Over-the-Counter (OTC) Testing Product
By Technology:
• Biochemistry
• Immunoassays
• Molecular Diagnostics
o RT-PCR
o INAAT
By Sample Type:
• Blood Samples
• Nasal & Oropharyngeal Swabs
• Urine Samples
• Other Samples
By End-users:
• Home Care/Self Testing
• Physician offices & Outpatient/Ambulatory Care Settings
• Hospitals
• Research Laboratories
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Point of Care Diagnostics Market
To receive industry overview and future trends of global Point of Care Diagnostics Market
To analyze the Point of Care Diagnostics Market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Point of Care Diagnostics Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2034
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
