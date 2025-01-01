Phase Change Materials Market Set to Reach USD 9.10 Billion by 2031 Due to Rising HVAC and Cold Chain Applications
Phase Change Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Eutectics, Non-Paraffin, And Others), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Phase Change Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Eutectics, Non-Paraffin), Application (Building And Construction, Energy Storage, HVAC, Shipping And Transportation, Electronics, Cold Chain And Packing, Ventilation, Commercial Refrigeration, Textiles) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
The Phase Change Materials Market is valued at 2.40 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach over USD 9.10 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.30% during the forecast period.
Global Phase Change Materials Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
A phase change material (PCM) is a substance that undergoes a phase transition, typically between solid and liquid states, absorbing or releasing significant amounts of energy during this process to provide effective heating or cooling. In some instances, phase transitions may occur between different crystalline structures, each with distinct energy levels.
The PCM market is expected to experience substantial growth, largely driven by increasing demand from the construction and packaging sectors. In the construction industry, PCMs are increasingly used in applications such as waste heat recovery, solar water heating, and space heating and cooling.
The continued expansion of global construction activities, combined with the rising integration of PCMs in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.
Additionally, PCMs are gaining popularity in photovoltaic (PV) panel cooling systems, which utilize passive cooling mechanisms. Due to their ability to absorb, store, and release large amounts of latent heat within a specific temperature range, PCMs are well-suited to enhance the performance and efficiency of PV modules.
The growing demand for cold chain logistics presents a significant opportunity for the PCM market. The transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive goods, such as pharmaceuticals, blood, tissue samples, and clinical trial materials, require precise temperature control to preserve product integrity.
Furthermore, the distribution and storage of COVID-19 vaccines and other sensitive pharmaceuticals demand reliable cold chain management. This increasing need for specialized cold chain solutions is expected to create considerable growth opportunities for PCM manufacturers in the near future.
List of Prominent Players in the Phase Change Materials Market
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Honeywell International.Inc.
• Croda International Plc
• PureTemp LLC
• Laird Technologies, Inc.
• Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
• PCM Products Ltd
• Climator Sweden AB
• Cryopak
• Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co.,Ltd.
• PLUSS
• Phase Change Products Pty.Ltd
• Microtek Laboratories Inc.
• Shanghai Tempered Entropy New Energy Co., Ltd
• Phase Change Solutions
• Sasol
• Axiotherm GmbH
• Hangzhou New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (‘RuhrTech’)
• Rovilus
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The growth of the phase change materials (PCM) market is primarily fueled by their increasing adoption for efficient temperature regulation. PCMs allow buildings to maintain stable indoor temperatures by utilizing daily temperature fluctuations to trigger phase transitions, during which energy is absorbed and released. This process reduces the load on heating and cooling systems, thereby enhancing overall energy efficiency.
PCMs are also widely utilized in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, particularly in drug delivery systems. Fatty acids and oils, which are commonly used as shell materials in medication delivery systems, provide renewable, reusable, and machine-independent solutions.
Moreover, PCMs are crucial in the transportation and storage of vaccines, as they help maintain consistent temperatures. Ongoing biotechnological research is focused on optimizing drug delivery at varying temperatures, with phase change materials proving to be an effective solution for ensuring temperature-controlled medication release.
Challenges:
Despite the growth opportunities in the PCM market, several challenges hinder its widespread adoption. Technical limitations, such as low thermal conductivity, phase isolation, and supercooling, can compromise the lifespan and performance of PCMs, particularly in construction applications.
Inorganic PCMs, such as salt hydrates and polypropylene, are susceptible to corrosion, instability, and supercooling, which can lead to higher maintenance costs and reduced operational lifespans. These challenges pose significant barriers to market expansion, particularly in large-scale construction projects.
Regional Trends:
Europe currently holds the largest share of the PCM market, accounting for approximately 40% of global revenue. The region's increasing emphasis on sustainable materials is expected to further stimulate market growth.
Regulatory bodies, such as the Scandinavian Federation of Heating, Ventilation, and Sanitary Engineering Associations (SCANVAC) in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, have implemented initiatives to promote energy-efficient building solutions, including the use of phase change materials. Germany, as a leading producer and exporter of PCMs, is expected to play a key role in maintaining Europe’s dominant position in the global market.
Recent Developments:
• In September 2022, Sinomax USA introduced the first foam bedding made with a bio-based phase change material. Washability is one of the many important aspects that this foam mattress technology solves. Bio Frost is the phase change material. This type of technology has up to 94 % biobased content and is approved by the USDA Bio preferred program. In comparison to its other PCMs, Biofrost has a significantly higher cooling capacity, lasts longer, and costs less.
• In July 2019, Croda International unveiled a microencapsulated type of bio-based phase change material. This item has temperature control capabilities for use in bedding, mattresses, clothing, and other implementations.
• In January 2019, PureTem LLC, a top provider of consumer and industrial applications, announced the creation of a fabric coating. According to the manufacturer, the product works well as an insulator against changes in ambient temperature.
Segmentation of Phase Change Materials Market
By Application
• Building and Construction,
• Heating, Ventilation (HVAC) and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems
• Energy Storage Management
• Commercial Refrigeration,
• Cold Chain and Packaging,
• Textiles
• Others
By type
• Paraffin
• Salt Hydrates
• Eutectics
• Non-Paraffin
• Others
By Region-
• North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2188
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-01
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2188
