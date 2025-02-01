AI in Computer Vision Market Evaluation of Key Applications, Deployment Methods, and Business Models for Future Growth Trends from 2024 to 2031
AI in Computer Vision Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Component (Hardware and Software), by Type of Function (Training, Interference), by Type of Machine Learning Models (Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning), by Type of Deplo
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " AI in Computer Vision Market – (By Type of Component (Hardware and Software), by Type of Function (Training, Interference), by Type of Machine Learning Models (Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning), by Type of Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), by Areas of Application (Facial Recognition, Image Classification, Object Detection, Object Tracking, and Others), by Type of Product (PC-Based Computer Vision System, Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision System), by Type of End Users (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Security and Surveillance, Sports and Entertainment, and Others), by Company Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the AI in Computer Vision Market is valued at US$ 21.9 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 148.5 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Global AI in Computer Vision Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in computer vision empowers systems and networks to extract actionable insights from digital images, videos, and other sensory inputs, thereby enhancing interactive capabilities with such data. The integration of AI and neural network technologies plays a critical role in advancing the functionality of computer vision.
AI algorithms and methodologies can efficiently process, interpret, and learn from substantial volumes of both annotated and unprocessed visual data, enabling systems to detect and analyze patterns, features, and relationships within images, videos, and statistical datasets. Moreover, the convergence of high-quality imaging technologies with AI and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions facilitates real-time, comprehensive data analysis, leading to more informed decision-making.
This sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased investment in AI research and development and a stronger focus on leveraging data-driven insights. As a result, AI-powered computer vision is becoming an integral element of contemporary technological infrastructure.
List of Significant Players in the AI in Computer Vision Market:
• Alphabet Inc.
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (commonly known as AMD)
• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Baumer Optronic GmbH
• Basler AG
• Baidu, Inc.
• Cognex Corporation
• CEVA, Inc.
• Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.)
• General Electric Company
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• International Business Machines Corporation (commonly known as IBM)
• Intel Corporation
• JAI A/S
• KEYENCE Corporation
• Matterport, Inc.
• MediaTek Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation
• NI (National Instruments Corporation)
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Omron Corporation
• Qualcomm Incorporated
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• SenseTime Group Limited
• Sony Group Corporation
• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Tencent Holdings Limited
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The growing demand for AI in computer vision is primarily driven by the increasing need for automation. Automation, which involves the use of technology, equipment, or software to perform tasks with minimal human intervention, plays a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency.
AI in computer vision enables systems to interpret and respond to visual data, reducing the reliance on manual input. As a result, the rising demand for automated solutions is a key factor fueling the adoption of AI technologies in computer vision.
Challenges:
A major challenge hindering the growth of the AI in computer vision market is the high cost associated with the development and implementation of these technologies. Deploying AI-powered computer vision systems often necessitates specialized hardware, software, and technical expertise, which can be costly, particularly for businesses with limited familiarity with the technology.
Expenses related to software licensing, equipment acquisition, and ongoing maintenance may create financial obstacles. Additionally, organizations may need to invest in training programs to improve technical skills in AI-based systems. Consequently, the substantial costs of devices, software, and skilled labor present a significant barrier to widespread adoption, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Regional Trends:
The AI in computer vision market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to capture a substantial revenue share and exhibit a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the near future. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced automation solutions and rising investments in research and development to spur technological innovation.
The expanding use of AI-based solutions in the healthcare sector further contributes to the growing market demand in the region. In contrast, Europe has maintained a strong market presence, supported by continuous technological advancements. Furthermore, the European energy sector is seeing new opportunities for AI adoption, bolstered by favorable government regulations and policies.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2024, NVIDIA Research Demonstrated Progress in Visual Generative AI at CVPR. NVIDIA Research will present over 50 papers, including AI software with potential applications in creative sectors, autonomous vehicle development, healthcare, and robotics.
Segmentation of AI in Computer Vision Market-
By Component-
• Hardware
• Software
By Function-
• Training
• Interference
By Machine Learning Models-
• Supervised Learning
• Unsupervised Learning
By Deployment-
• Cloud-Based
• On-Premises
By Areas of Application-
• Facial Recognition
• Image Classification
• Object Detection
• Object Tracking
• Others
By Product-
• PC-Based Computer Vision System
• Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision System
By End Users-
• Automotive
• Consumer Electronics
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing
• Retail
• Security & Surveillance
• Sports & Entertainment
• Others
By Company Size-
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium Enterprises
By Business Model-
• B2B
• B2C
• B2B2C
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
