Global Craft Beer Market is projected to reach the value of $568.47 Billion by 2030
Global Craft Beer Market Research Report – Segmentation By Type (Ale, Lager, Pilsner, and Others); By Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade); By Ingredients (Malt, Yeast, Enzymes, Hops and Others); Region – Size, Share, Growth Analysis | Forecast (
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2025 ) The Global Craft Beer Market was valued at $270.38 Billion, and is projected to reach a market size of $ 568.47 Billion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2%.
Craft beer has witnessed significant growth in recent years, becoming a popular choice among beer enthusiasts worldwide. One of the long-term market drivers for the global craft beer market is the increasing consumer preference for unique and flavorful beer experiences. Craft beer offers a wide range of flavors, styles, and brewing techniques, appealing to consumers looking for something beyond traditional mass-produced beers. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on the market.
Lockdowns and restrictions led to the closure of bars, pubs, and restaurants, affecting the on-trade sales of craft beer. Many craft breweries faced challenges such as supply chain disruptions and decreased consumer spending, impacting the overall market growth.
In the short term, a key market driver for the global craft beer market is the growing trend of beer tourism. Beer tourism involves visiting breweries, beer festivals, and beer-related events to explore different beer cultures and try new and unique brews. This trend has created opportunities for craft breweries to attract tourists and beer enthusiasts, boosting their sales and brand visibility. Additionally, the increasing popularity of craft beer among millennials and younger consumers presents an opportunity for breweries to innovate and create new products that cater to changing consumer preferences.
One trend observed in the craft beer industry is the rise of sustainable brewing practices. Many craft breweries are adopting environmentally friendly practices such as using renewable energy sources, reducing water usage, and implementing recycling programs. This trend reflects the growing consumer demand for eco-conscious products and brands. Sustainable brewing not only helps breweries reduce their environmental impact but also appeals to environmentally conscious consumers, providing a competitive edge in the market.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Craft Beer Market segmentation includes:
By Type: Ale, Lager, Pilsner, Others.
The largest segment in the global craft beer market by type is Lager, dominating over other types such as Ale, Pilsner, and others. Lager's popularity stems from its broad appeal to a wide consumer base, offering a relatively sweeter taste and smooth texture that appeals to consumers of all ages. Craft brewers are introducing new varieties of lagers, such as light lagers and pales, to attract consumers away from mainstream brands, driving significant market growth for this segment.
The fastest-growing segment in the global craft beer market by type is the Premium/Artisanal segment. This segment is experiencing rapid expansion due to shifting consumer preferences toward higher-quality, unique, and ethically sourced products. Consumers are increasingly seeking luxurious and differentiated chocolate experiences, driving the growth of premium offerings that promise superior taste, distinctive flavors, and often, a story behind the product's craftsmanship.
By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Off-Trade.
In terms of distribution channels, the off-trade segment is the largest in the global craft beer market. Craft beer sales through off-trade channels have expanded due to their extensive availability in various flavors and varieties. Consumers prefer to buy from off-trade channels such as supermarkets and convenience stores because they offer pre-chilled, convenient bottles or cans. The online retail segment is the fastest-growing distribution channel, driven by shifting consumer behaviors toward e-commerce, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Ingredients: Malt, Yeast, Enzymes, Hops, Others.
The largest segment in the global craft beer market by ingredients is malt. Malt plays a crucial role in defining the flavor and character of beer, making it a key ingredient in the brewing process. The innovative use of malt by craft brewers around the world continues to drive the sector, offering beer drinkers a diverse range of flavors and textures.
Regional Analysis:
Regionally, North America holds the largest market share and dominates the global craft beer market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market. Craft beer's popularity in North America has grown alongside the expansion of microbreweries. Craft beer demand in the United States has increased significantly, driven by local events, promotions, and social media campaigns. Craft beer is particularly appealing to millennials in North America due to its nuanced flavor profiles. In Europe, the craft beer market has the second-largest market share, driven by the growing demand for low-alcohol craft beers and the increasing popularity of craft beers among the young population.
Latest Industry Developments:
1. Product Innovation and Diversification: Craft beer companies are focusing on product innovation and diversification to attract a broader consumer base. They are introducing new flavors, styles, and brewing techniques to cater to changing consumer preferences. Collaborations with other breweries, restaurants, and local businesses are also common to create unique and limited-edition brews that appeal to beer enthusiasts and attract new customers.
2. Expanding Distribution Channels: Craft breweries are expanding their distribution channels to reach a wider audience. They are partnering with online retailers, supermarkets, and convenience stores to make their products more accessible to consumers. This trend has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the demand for online shopping and home delivery services.
3. Focus on Sustainability and Community Engagement: Many craft beer companies are emphasizing sustainability and community engagement in their marketing strategies. They are using environmentally friendly brewing practices, such as using local and organic ingredients, reducing waste, and supporting local farmers. Additionally, breweries are engaging with their local communities through events, sponsorships, and charitable initiatives to build brand loyalty and strengthen their presence in the market.
