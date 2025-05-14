Global Ancient Grains Market is projected to reach the value of USD 22.04 billion by 2030
Global Ancient Grains Market Research Report – Segmented By Grain Type (Quinoa, Oats, Rye, Barley, Spelt, Sorghum, Millet, Others); By Application (Bakery Products, Breakfast Cereals, Soups & Salads, Side Dishes, Snacks, Beverages); By Distribution Channel
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2025 ) The Global Ancient Grains Market was valued at USD 2.36 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 22.04 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.6%.
One of the primary long-term drivers of the ancient grains market is the growing demand for healthier food options. As consumers become more health-conscious and aware of the benefits of plant-based diets, ancient grains are becoming a popular choice. These grains are rich in nutrients such as fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals, which makes them a great alternative to refined grains like white rice and wheat.
Ancient grains are also gluten-free, which makes them appealing to people with gluten sensitivities or those following gluten-free diets. With an increasing number of people adopting plant-based or gluten-free lifestyles, the demand for ancient grains continues to grow. As a result, food manufacturers are incorporating ancient grains into a wide variety of products, from breads and cereals to snacks and beverages. This long-term driver is expected to continue to shape the market as health-conscious consumers look for more nutritious and sustainable food choices.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the ancient grains market. During the early stages of the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for shelf-stable foods, and many consumers turned to more nutritious options as they spent more time at home. This shift in consumer behavior led to increased interest in ancient grains as people sought alternatives to traditional grains.
In addition, the pandemic highlighted the importance of food security and sustainability. Ancient grains, which are often grown using more sustainable farming practices, have gained popularity among environmentally conscious consumers. The demand for organic and sustainably sourced foods has only increased during the pandemic, driving the growth of ancient grains in the market. As the world begins to recover, the trend of focusing on health and sustainability is expected to continue, ensuring long-term growth in the ancient grains market.
In the short term, the growing popularity of plant-based diets has acted as a major driver for the ancient grains market. As more people choose to follow vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian lifestyles, the demand for plant-based foods has increased. Ancient grains are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them a popular choice for individuals looking to replace animal-based proteins. Foods like quinoa and amaranth are especially favored for their high protein content, which is essential in plant-based diets.
Many food manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing plant-based products that incorporate ancient grains, such as grain bowls, protein bars, and meat alternatives. This short-term driver is fueling the demand for ancient grains in the market and encouraging innovation within the food industry. As the plant-based movement continues to grow, it is expected that the use of ancient grains will increase in a variety of food products.
One of the biggest opportunities in the ancient grains market is the expansion into new product categories. While ancient grains have traditionally been used in foods like bread, cereal, and salads, there is a growing opportunity for these grains to be incorporated into new and innovative products. For example, ancient grains are now being used in plant-based protein products, gluten-free snacks, and even beverages like smoothies and energy drinks.
This expansion into new categories allows companies to reach a wider audience and cater to diverse consumer preferences. By offering ancient grains in new formats and products, companies can attract not only health-conscious consumers but also those who are interested in trying new foods. This opportunity for innovation will continue to drive the growth of the ancient grains market in the coming years.
An important trend observed in the ancient grains market is the growing focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing. Consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their food choices and are seeking products that are sustainably produced. Ancient grains, which often require fewer pesticides and fertilizers than conventional crops, are seen as a more sustainable option.
Many companies are now emphasizing the ethical sourcing of ancient grains, ensuring that they are grown using environmentally friendly practices and fair labor conditions. This trend is being driven by consumer demand for transparency and sustainability in the food industry. As more consumers prioritize ethical sourcing in their purchasing decisions, companies in the ancient grains market are responding by adopting sustainable practices and promoting their environmentally friendly credentials.
The trend of sustainability and ethical sourcing is expected to continue influencing the ancient grains market, as consumers increasingly seek products that align with their values. This trend, combined with the other drivers and opportunities mentioned, will help propel the market forward in the years to come.
The ancient grains market is evolving rapidly, driven by a variety of factors including health-conscious consumers, plant-based diet trends, and sustainability concerns. As the market grows, the opportunities for innovation and expansion into new product categories continue to increase. With these drivers in place, the ancient grains market is poised for continued success.
Market Segmentation:
By Grain Type: Quinoa, Oats, Rye, Barley, Spelt, Sorghum, Millet, Others
The market for ancient grains can be divided into different grain types. The largest segment in this category is quinoa. Quinoa has been widely recognized for its high protein content, essential amino acids, and gluten-free properties, making it one of the most popular ancient grains in recent years. Its versatility in both sweet and savory dishes has helped it maintain a strong position in the market.
The fastest-growing segment within this category is sorghum. Sorghum is becoming increasingly popular due to its adaptability to various climates and its nutritional benefits, including high fiber and antioxidants. As more consumers embrace gluten-free and health-conscious diets, sorghum’s demand is rising, particularly in regions where it is less well-known but gaining traction due to its sustainability and nutritional profile.
By Application: Bakery Products, Breakfast Cereals, Soups & Salads, Side Dishes, Snacks, Beverages
Ancient grains are used in a wide variety of products, each serving different consumer preferences. The largest application segment in this market is bakery products. Bread, muffins, and other baked goods made from ancient grains are in high demand, especially as consumers look for healthier, nutrient-dense alternatives to traditional baked goods. Many consumers choose ancient grains for their higher fiber content and other health benefits.
The fastest-growing application is snacks. With the rise of healthy snack options, companies are introducing ancient grain-based products like granola bars, crackers, and chips. These snacks are appealing to health-conscious consumers who seek nutritious, low-calorie, and gluten-free alternatives to traditional snacks. The growing trend of better-for-you snacks has led to an increase in the popularity of ancient grain-based snack products, making it the fastest-growing segment in the application category.
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Food Stores, Online Retailers, Direct from Farmers
The distribution of ancient grain products is another key segment driving market growth. The largest distribution channel is supermarkets and hypermarkets. These retail outlets continue to dominate the market as they offer a wide variety of ancient grain-based products under one roof. With a large customer base and high foot traffic, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the main place for consumers to purchase these products.
The fastest-growing distribution channel is online retailers. Online shopping has seen a massive surge in recent years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. More consumers are turning to online platforms to purchase ancient grain-based products because of the convenience and wide selection available. E-commerce platforms allow customers to browse various brands, read reviews, and find niche products, making online retail a rapidly expanding segment in the ancient grains market.
Regional Analysis:
When examining the global market for ancient grains, regional differences play a significant role in market growth. The largest region in this market is North America. The United States and Canada have seen a high demand for ancient grains due to the popularity of health-conscious diets and gluten-free products. In addition, North American consumers are more likely to be aware of the nutritional benefits of ancient grains, leading to increased consumption in various food products.
However, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. Countries like China, India, and Japan are starting to embrace ancient grains, driven by increasing health awareness, rising disposable income, and a growing middle class. As these countries become more familiar with the benefits of ancient grains, demand for products like quinoa and barley is expected to rise sharply. The Asia-Pacific region’s growing interest in healthier food options, along with its expanding food manufacturing industry, is making it the fastest-growing market for ancient grains.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Expansion of Product Lines with Innovative Applications: Companies in the ancient grains market are increasingly expanding their product offerings by incorporating ancient grains into a broader range of products. From bakery items and breakfast cereals to snacks and beverages, the diversification of product lines is a key strategy for reaching different consumer segments. This trend is driven by the growing demand for healthier, nutrient-dense food alternatives, allowing companies to cater to a wider variety of tastes and dietary preferences, including gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options.
• Focus on Sustainable Sourcing and Transparency: A growing trend among companies in the ancient grains market is the emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing practices. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing environmentally friendly products and are more likely to choose brands that demonstrate transparency in their supply chains. To align with this shift, companies are focusing on sourcing ancient grains from sustainable farms and promoting eco-friendly production processes. This strategy not only attracts environmentally conscious consumers but also helps companies improve their brand image and differentiate themselves in the market.
• Adoption of E-Commerce and Online Retailing: With the rise of online shopping, companies in the ancient grains market are increasingly focusing on expanding their presence through e-commerce platforms. This trend has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a surge in online food purchases. By offering ancient grain-based products through online retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, companies can reach a wider audience and offer the convenience of home delivery. The growing use of digital platforms allows for greater consumer engagement, targeted marketing, and access to niche markets, thus enhancing market share in the digital space.
Market Segmentation:
By Grain Type: Quinoa, Oats, Rye, Barley, Spelt, Sorghum, Millet, Others
The market for ancient grains can be divided into different grain types. The largest segment in this category is quinoa. Quinoa has been widely recognized for its high protein content, essential amino acids, and gluten-free properties, making it one of the most popular ancient grains in recent years. Its versatility in both sweet and savory dishes has helped it maintain a strong position in the market.
The fastest-growing segment within this category is sorghum. Sorghum is becoming increasingly popular due to its adaptability to various climates and its nutritional benefits, including high fiber and antioxidants. As more consumers embrace gluten-free and health-conscious diets, sorghum’s demand is rising, particularly in regions where it is less well-known but gaining traction due to its sustainability and nutritional profile.
By Application: Bakery Products, Breakfast Cereals, Soups & Salads, Side Dishes, Snacks, Beverages
Ancient grains are used in a wide variety of products, each serving different consumer preferences. The largest application segment in this market is bakery products. Bread, muffins, and other baked goods made from ancient grains are in high demand, especially as consumers look for healthier, nutrient-dense alternatives to traditional baked goods. Many consumers choose ancient grains for their higher fiber content and other health benefits.
The fastest-growing application is snacks. With the rise of healthy snack options, companies are introducing ancient grain-based products like granola bars, crackers, and chips. These snacks are appealing to health-conscious consumers who seek nutritious, low-calorie, and gluten-free alternatives to traditional snacks. The growing trend of better-for-you snacks has led to an increase in the popularity of ancient grain-based snack products, making it the fastest-growing segment in the application category.
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Food Stores, Online Retailers, Direct from Farmers
The distribution of ancient grain products is another key segment driving market growth. The largest distribution channel is supermarkets and hypermarkets. These retail outlets continue to dominate the market as they offer a wide variety of ancient grain-based products under one roof. With a large customer base and high foot traffic, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the main place for consumers to purchase these products.
The fastest-growing distribution channel is online retailers. Online shopping has seen a massive surge in recent years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. More consumers are turning to online platforms to purchase ancient grain-based products because of the convenience and wide selection available. E-commerce platforms allow customers to browse various brands, read reviews, and find niche products, making online retail a rapidly expanding segment in the ancient grains market.
Regional Analysis:
When examining the global market for ancient grains, regional differences play a significant role in market growth. The largest region in this market is North America. The United States and Canada have seen a high demand for ancient grains due to the popularity of health-conscious diets and gluten-free products. In addition, North American consumers are more likely to be aware of the nutritional benefits of ancient grains, leading to increased consumption in various food products.
However, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. Countries like China, India, and Japan are starting to embrace ancient grains, driven by increasing health awareness, rising disposable income, and a growing middle class. As these countries become more familiar with the benefits of ancient grains, demand for products like quinoa and barley is expected to rise sharply. The Asia-Pacific region’s growing interest in healthier food options, along with its expanding food manufacturing industry, is making it the fastest-growing market for ancient grains.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Expansion of Product Lines with Innovative Applications: Companies in the ancient grains market are increasingly expanding their product offerings by incorporating ancient grains into a broader range of products. From bakery items and breakfast cereals to snacks and beverages, the diversification of product lines is a key strategy for reaching different consumer segments. This trend is driven by the growing demand for healthier, nutrient-dense food alternatives, allowing companies to cater to a wider variety of tastes and dietary preferences, including gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options.
• Focus on Sustainable Sourcing and Transparency: A growing trend among companies in the ancient grains market is the emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing practices. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing environmentally friendly products and are more likely to choose brands that demonstrate transparency in their supply chains. To align with this shift, companies are focusing on sourcing ancient grains from sustainable farms and promoting eco-friendly production processes. This strategy not only attracts environmentally conscious consumers but also helps companies improve their brand image and differentiate themselves in the market.
• Adoption of E-Commerce and Online Retailing: With the rise of online shopping, companies in the ancient grains market are increasingly focusing on expanding their presence through e-commerce platforms. This trend has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a surge in online food purchases. By offering ancient grain-based products through online retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, companies can reach a wider audience and offer the convenience of home delivery. The growing use of digital platforms allows for greater consumer engagement, targeted marketing, and access to niche markets, thus enhancing market share in the digital space.
