Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market Set to Surge with High Demand for Real-Time Monitoring and Tracking Solutions
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Hardware, Software & Services), By Application (Diagnostics, Identification, Tracking, and Monitoring, Others), By Animal Type (Companion Animals, Produ
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Artificial Intelligence AI In Animal Health Market- (By Solution (Hardware, Software & Services), By Application (Diagnostics, Identification, Tracking, and Monitoring, Others), By Animal Type (Companion Animals, Production Animals)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market is valued at 1351.10 Mn in 2024, and it is expected to reach 7758.09 Mn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 19.2% during a forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative tool in animal health, enabling the analysis of electronic health records and other data sources to predict potential health risks. By leveraging predictive analytics, veterinarians can intervene earlier, providing proactive care that enhances health outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs.
Several factors are driving the growth of this market, including the expanding use of AI technologies in veterinary care, the increasing availability of AI-based solutions, initiatives from leading companies, rising expenditures on animal healthcare, and the demand for improved health outcomes for animals.
The vast amounts of animal health data—such as medical imaging, electronic health records, and genomic information—have been pivotal in advancing AI capabilities, as these datasets are essential for training and refining AI models.
Additionally, the rise of virtual veterinary assistants and AI-driven chatbots has provided pet owners with timely access to basic health information and support, bridging the gap between clients and veterinarians, particularly outside of regular clinic hours. The growing interest in AI applications for animal health has attracted significant investments from both private and public sectors, further accelerating market growth.
List of Market Players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market:
• Zoetis Services LLC
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Heska Corporation
• SignalPET
• VetCT
• Vetology LLC
• OneCup AI
• Petriage
• ImpriMed, Inc.
• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Ongoing advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, particularly in machine learning and deep learning, have led to the development of increasingly sophisticated algorithms capable of addressing complex animal health issues.
As these algorithms have evolved, their performance and accuracy in animal health applications have significantly improved. Machine learning algorithms, in particular, have played a crucial role in drug discovery and development by analyzing large biological datasets, identifying patterns, and forecasting the efficacy of potential treatments.
Challenges:
AI systems require large, high-quality datasets for efficient training, and obtaining diverse and comprehensive datasets in animal health can be a significant challenge. Issues related to data privacy, standardization, and interoperability further complicate the sharing and consolidation of animal health data.
Additionally, the development and implementation of AI-based solutions in this field necessitate specialized expertise in both AI technology and veterinary medicine. The shortage of professionals with deep knowledge in both domains may hinder the advancement and application of AI innovations in animal health.
Regional Trends:
The North American Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health Market is poised to maintain the largest market share, with a strong forecasted growth rate in the coming years. The region’s well-established animal health sector, which includes veterinary clinics, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and IT firms, has fostered the development of advanced AI algorithms for animal health applications.
The emphasis on research and development, particularly in AI and machine learning, has been a driving force behind this progress. Meanwhile, AI and machine learning technologies are rapidly advancing in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and India, creating a dynamic environment that is contributing to the growth of AI-based solutions for animal health.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, As part of its AI-enabled predictive health platform, MYANIML launched new geolocation technologies intending to enhance the security of the beef and dairy supply chains. The new feature makes it possible to locate and follow sick animals up to three days before symptoms appear, aiding in the early diagnosis of diseases.
• In Sept 2022, Merck Animal Health disclosed that it had signed a binding contract under which it would buy Vence from its owners and founders. Vence pioneered the use of virtual fencing for the management of livestock and rotational grazing. In the third quarter of 2022, the transaction was anticipated to close, barring usual closing conditions. The agreement's specific terms weren't made public.
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market-
By Solution-
• Hardware
• Software & Services
By Application-
• Diagnostics
• Identification, Tracking, and Monitoring,
• Others
By Animal Type-
• Companion Animals
• Production Animals
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
