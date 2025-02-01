Digital Last-Mile Platform Market Driven by AI-Enabled Logistics and Demand for Enhanced Customer Communication
Digital Last-mile Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Component (Software / Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Application (Route Optimization, Tracking, Customer Communication, Analytics & Reporting, and
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 13, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- (By Component (Software / Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Application (Route Optimization, Tracking, Customer Communication, Analytics & Reporting,), By End User (Logistics, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Food & Beverage)) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Digital Last-Mile Platform Market is valued at US$ 7.08 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 19.87 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Global Digital Last-Mile Platform Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2362
The digital last-mile platform market is undergoing substantial growth and transformation, driven primarily by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and online retail channels. The surge in online shopping has amplified the need for efficient, reliable last-mile delivery services, positioning digital platforms as essential tools for optimizing delivery operations and elevating the consumer experience.
These platforms incorporate advanced technologies—including GPS tracking, real-time analytics, and route optimization algorithms—to enhance delivery efficiency and ensure timely, convenient service. End users benefit from capabilities such as real-time shipment tracking, automated alerts, and customer feedback features, which collectively contribute to service quality and satisfaction.
The market landscape is increasingly competitive, encompassing a diverse range of participants, from traditional logistics providers and large-scale e-commerce companies to technology-driven startups. A key factor fueling market expansion is the widespread penetration of smartphones and improved internet connectivity, which enable consumers to engage seamlessly with digital delivery platforms.
Furthermore, rising environmental awareness is prompting the development of solutions that emphasize sustainability by reducing fuel usage, optimizing delivery routes, and minimizing carbon emissions.
Nevertheless, the market also encounters several challenges. These include heightened competition, the complexities of managing intricate logistics networks, and the imperative to maintain robust data security and privacy standards. Overcoming these obstacles will be crucial to ensuring the continued growth and long-term viability of the digital last-mile platform market.
List of Prominent Players in the Digital Last-Mile Platform Market:
• Onfleet, Inc
• FarEye Technologies, Inc
• The Descartes Systems Group Inc
• Shipwell, Inc.
• Shipsy.io
• Onro, Inc.
• Scurri Ltd.
• Loginext
• Solutions Private Limited
• Zebra Technologies
• Corporation
• Click Labs Inc (Tooken)
• Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd
• WorkWave LLC
• Other Prominent Players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The exponential growth of e-commerce and online retail has significantly amplified the demand for efficient and timely last-mile delivery services. As the volume of digital consumers continues to increase, there is a parallel need for platforms capable of streamlining and optimizing delivery operations.
The widespread availability of smartphones and improved internet connectivity has further facilitated the adoption of digital last-mile solutions, empowering consumers with features such as real-time delivery tracking, instant feedback mechanisms, and enhanced service transparency. Additionally, rising environmental awareness and sustainability concerns are accelerating the shift toward digital platforms that emphasize route optimization, reduced fuel consumption, and lower carbon emissions.
Challenges:
The highly competitive nature of the digital last-mile delivery market presents considerable challenges, particularly in terms of differentiation and value proposition development. With numerous service providers vying for market share, continuous innovation and superior customer experience are essential for sustaining competitive advantage.
Operational complexities—such as traffic congestion, adverse weather conditions, and dense urban environments—further complicate last-mile logistics. Overcoming these challenges necessitates the integration of advanced technological tools and strategic partnerships focused on route planning and delivery optimization.
Regional Trends:
North America led the last-mile delivery software market in 2023 and is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This regional dominance is driven by increasing consumer expectations for same-day and next-day delivery services.
The market is also benefiting from robust investments in advanced technologies, including big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). The growth trajectory in North America is reinforced by a mature e-commerce sector, consumer preferences for convenience and product diversity, and a well-established technological infrastructure that supports scalable and efficient last-mile logistics.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2362
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, Locus, a worldwide last-mile logistics technology firm, has announced significant updates to its order-to-delivery dispatch management platform for retail, 3PL, and CEP customers. Retailers and e-commerce enterprises can benefit from the new upgrade, which includes delivery connected checkout, cross-fleet usage, and dark shop optimization.
• In November 2022, Milkman S.P.A. has partnered with SAP SE to offer its Milkman Last Mile Platform through SAP Store, an online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Milkman would link the Milkman Last Mile Platform with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Commerce Cloud to provide real-time updates on delivery progress and reschedule options.
Segmentation of Digital Last-Mile Platform Market-
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Component
• Software / Platform
• Services
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Deployment
• Cloud
• On-premise
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Application
• Route Optimization
• Tracking
• Customer Communication
• Analytics & Reporting
• Others
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- Ву End-user
• Logistics
• Retail & E-commerce
• Healthcare
• Food & Beverage
• Others
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/digital-last-mile-platform-market/2362
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Digital Last-Mile Platform Market is valued at US$ 7.08 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 19.87 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Global Digital Last-Mile Platform Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2362
The digital last-mile platform market is undergoing substantial growth and transformation, driven primarily by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and online retail channels. The surge in online shopping has amplified the need for efficient, reliable last-mile delivery services, positioning digital platforms as essential tools for optimizing delivery operations and elevating the consumer experience.
These platforms incorporate advanced technologies—including GPS tracking, real-time analytics, and route optimization algorithms—to enhance delivery efficiency and ensure timely, convenient service. End users benefit from capabilities such as real-time shipment tracking, automated alerts, and customer feedback features, which collectively contribute to service quality and satisfaction.
The market landscape is increasingly competitive, encompassing a diverse range of participants, from traditional logistics providers and large-scale e-commerce companies to technology-driven startups. A key factor fueling market expansion is the widespread penetration of smartphones and improved internet connectivity, which enable consumers to engage seamlessly with digital delivery platforms.
Furthermore, rising environmental awareness is prompting the development of solutions that emphasize sustainability by reducing fuel usage, optimizing delivery routes, and minimizing carbon emissions.
Nevertheless, the market also encounters several challenges. These include heightened competition, the complexities of managing intricate logistics networks, and the imperative to maintain robust data security and privacy standards. Overcoming these obstacles will be crucial to ensuring the continued growth and long-term viability of the digital last-mile platform market.
List of Prominent Players in the Digital Last-Mile Platform Market:
• Onfleet, Inc
• FarEye Technologies, Inc
• The Descartes Systems Group Inc
• Shipwell, Inc.
• Shipsy.io
• Onro, Inc.
• Scurri Ltd.
• Loginext
• Solutions Private Limited
• Zebra Technologies
• Corporation
• Click Labs Inc (Tooken)
• Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd
• WorkWave LLC
• Other Prominent Players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The exponential growth of e-commerce and online retail has significantly amplified the demand for efficient and timely last-mile delivery services. As the volume of digital consumers continues to increase, there is a parallel need for platforms capable of streamlining and optimizing delivery operations.
The widespread availability of smartphones and improved internet connectivity has further facilitated the adoption of digital last-mile solutions, empowering consumers with features such as real-time delivery tracking, instant feedback mechanisms, and enhanced service transparency. Additionally, rising environmental awareness and sustainability concerns are accelerating the shift toward digital platforms that emphasize route optimization, reduced fuel consumption, and lower carbon emissions.
Challenges:
The highly competitive nature of the digital last-mile delivery market presents considerable challenges, particularly in terms of differentiation and value proposition development. With numerous service providers vying for market share, continuous innovation and superior customer experience are essential for sustaining competitive advantage.
Operational complexities—such as traffic congestion, adverse weather conditions, and dense urban environments—further complicate last-mile logistics. Overcoming these challenges necessitates the integration of advanced technological tools and strategic partnerships focused on route planning and delivery optimization.
Regional Trends:
North America led the last-mile delivery software market in 2023 and is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This regional dominance is driven by increasing consumer expectations for same-day and next-day delivery services.
The market is also benefiting from robust investments in advanced technologies, including big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). The growth trajectory in North America is reinforced by a mature e-commerce sector, consumer preferences for convenience and product diversity, and a well-established technological infrastructure that supports scalable and efficient last-mile logistics.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2362
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, Locus, a worldwide last-mile logistics technology firm, has announced significant updates to its order-to-delivery dispatch management platform for retail, 3PL, and CEP customers. Retailers and e-commerce enterprises can benefit from the new upgrade, which includes delivery connected checkout, cross-fleet usage, and dark shop optimization.
• In November 2022, Milkman S.P.A. has partnered with SAP SE to offer its Milkman Last Mile Platform through SAP Store, an online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Milkman would link the Milkman Last Mile Platform with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Commerce Cloud to provide real-time updates on delivery progress and reschedule options.
Segmentation of Digital Last-Mile Platform Market-
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Component
• Software / Platform
• Services
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Deployment
• Cloud
• On-premise
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Application
• Route Optimization
• Tracking
• Customer Communication
• Analytics & Reporting
• Others
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- Ву End-user
• Logistics
• Retail & E-commerce
• Healthcare
• Food & Beverage
• Others
Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/digital-last-mile-platform-market/2362
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results