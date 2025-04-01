Hospital Bed Management Systems Market Driven by Demand for Acute and Critical Care Infrastructure Across Healthcare Facilities
Hospital Bed Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-User (Large-sized Hospital, Mid-sized Hospital, Specialized Facilities and Clinics), By Deployment (Cloud & Web Based, On-premises), By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 13, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Hospital Bed Management Systems Market- (By Type (Acute Care Bed, Critical Care Bed, Long-term Care Bed, Others), By Deployment (Cloud & Web Based, On-premises)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Hospital Bed Management Systems Market is valued at US$ 1.86 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach $ 4.18 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.5% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.
Global Hospital Bed Management Systems Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Effective bed management is critical for hospitals aiming to deliver high-quality patient care while maximizing operational efficiency. Modern hospital bed management systems utilize advanced technologies and data analytics to enable the strategic allocation of beds, ensuring that healthcare facilities can respond promptly and effectively to patient needs.
Key drivers contributing to the growth of the hospital capacity management solutions market include the increasing number of patients requiring treatment for chronic illnesses, the growing need for ambulatory care management systems, and the broader adoption of digital healthcare solutions. The rising demand for IoT-enabled healthcare services and integrated healthcare systems further fuels market expansion.
Additionally, the need to enhance healthcare infrastructure, coupled with significant investments from healthcare IT providers and ongoing technological advancements, is expected to accelerate market growth. Leading market participants are also actively pursuing product approvals and geographic expansion strategies, reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.
List of Prominent Players in the Hospital Bed Management Systems Market:
• Oracle
• Epic Systems Corporation
• GE Healthcare
• Veradigm LLC
• CentralSquare Technologies
• Advanced-Data Systems
• Terawe Corp
• Lyngsoe Systems A/S
• The Access Group
• EMIS Health
• TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.
• SAP
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
Governments and healthcare systems globally are increasingly focused on minimizing rising healthcare expenditures by reducing patient readmissions, medical errors, and administrative inefficiencies. This is being achieved through the adoption of capacity management technologies such as workforce and asset management software.
The successful integration of these solutions is projected to yield substantial cost savings for healthcare providers worldwide. Misallocation of patients or delays in bed assignment can significantly elevate operational costs; therefore, the implementation of hospital capacity management systems is a strategic measure to enhance cost-efficiency and streamline healthcare delivery.
Challenges:
The integration of IoT-enabled medical devices, which collect and transmit patient-generated data, introduces heightened cybersecurity and privacy risks. These devices often share a common network infrastructure within healthcare facilities, and utilize technologies such as second-generation ultrasound, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), further increasing network complexity.
As a result, these networks may lack the robust security protocols necessary to safeguard sensitive data. Unauthorized access by external entities—whether data aggregators, regulatory agencies, or malicious actors—poses significant threats to patient confidentiality and institutional security.
Regional Trends:
North America currently holds a dominant share of the hospital bed management systems market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue expanding at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is supported by government-driven initiatives, a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness of technological advancements in healthcare management.
Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the hospital capacity management solutions market in this region is driven by growing demand for improved healthcare services, increased investment from healthcare IT companies, and the widespread adoption of IoT-based solutions for managing healthcare systems.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2023, Medway NHS Foundation Trust has partnered with TeleTracking UK to implement its new Care Co-ordination Centre, a centralised bed management and patient flow system. Underpinned by TeleTracking's operational electronic bed management platform, the Centre will give a dedicated team of nursing professionals and bed placement specialists real-time bed status visibility at Medway Maritime Hospital, the Trust's Gillingham-based hospital site that serves over 424,000 Kent and Medway residents.
• In Oct 2021, GE Healthcare Partners, in collaboration with Apprise Health Insight of Oregon, introduced an innovative instrument for hospital capacity and critical resource management. The tool, which was introduced via a Department of Health and Human Services grant, sought to alleviate capacity issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic by automatically monitoring and recording bed availability data.
Segmentation of Hospital Bed Management Systems Market-
By Type-
• Acute Care Bed
• Critical Care Bed
• Long-term Care Bed
• Others
By Deployment-
• Cloud & Web Based
• On-premises
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
