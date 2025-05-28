Car Recycle Market Gains Traction Amid Rising Metal Prices and Circular Economy Initiatives as per Maximize Research
The North America Market is expected to dominate the market through the forecast period.
Car Recycle Market to Hit USD 286.32 Bn by 2032
Car Recycle Market size was valued at USD 99.67 Billion in 2024 and the total Car Recycle revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 286.32 Billion.
About the Market
Car recycling is the process of reusing salvaged parts and processing materials such as steel, aluminum, and plastics from end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). The process consists of dismantling, crushing, shredding, and material recovery. Sheet metal, gas, and electronics are all valuable components that are removed and resold. Over 18 million tons of steel are recycled each year, with innovative technology utilized to extract and purify nonferrous metals for remelting and reuse.
Car Recycle Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Metals Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 51% While Passenger Cars Recycling Segment Dominated the Car Recycle Market and accounted for 70% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Passenger Cars Recycling
Commercial Vehicles Recycling
By Material
Iron
Aluminum
Steel
Rubber
Copper
Glass
Plastic
Others
Car Recycle Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Car Recycle Market, contributing approximately 30%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 26% of the market share. Both regions profit from a mix of raw material demand, government laws, and big vehicle fleets, establishing themselves as global leaders in vehicle recycling.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Car Recycle Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Toyota Motor Corporation: $290 billion
LKQ Corporation: $13.9 billion
Sims Metal Management Limited: $4.064 billion
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.: $2.88 billion
European Metal Recycling (EMR): $5.1 billion
