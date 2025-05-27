Logistics Market Shaped by Regional Expansion and Integration of Smart Technologies as per Maximize Research
North America boasts a mature and highly competitive logistics market, with a keen focus on technological advancements and sustainability.
Logistics Market size was valued at USD 297.05 Billion in 2024 and the total Logistics revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 518.08 Billion.
About the Market
Logistics market involves the strategic planning, execution, and control of material and information flow from suppliers to end consumers. Its primary goal is to fulfill customer demands while maintaining profitability. The market analysis highlights key regions, drivers, opportunities, and segmentation trends, supported by both primary and secondary research methods. This ensures accurate insights into the logistics sector’s structure, scope, and growth potential.
Logistics Market Segmentation
In 2024, Roadways Transportation Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 33.19% While Third-Party logistics Segment Dominated the Logistics Market and accounted for 39.24% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Transportation Mode
Railways
Roadways
Waterways
Airways
By Logistics Type
First Party
Second Party
Third Party
By End Use
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Telecommunication
Government & Public Utilities
Banking & Financial Services
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Technology
Trade & Transportation
Others
Logistics Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Logistics Market, contributing approximately 44.2%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 24.5% of the market share. Asia Pacific dominates the industry, owing to fast industrialization, a thriving e-commerce sector, and considerable expenditures in transportation infrastructure. North America's large share is due to its modern infrastructure and integrated supply chain networks.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Logistics Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
DHL Group – $89.3 billion
CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM Group) – $20.2 billion
C.H. Robinson Worldwide – $17.6 billion
GEODIS – $12.7 billion
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. – $9.3 billion
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Warehouse Automation System Market: Warehouse Automation System Market was valued at US$ 3.65 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 16.5% of CAGR through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 10.65 Bn.
Cold Chain Market: Cold Chain Market was valued at USD 298.54 Bn. in 2023. Global Cold Chain Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.
Digital Freight Brokerage Market: Digital Freight Brokerage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period and market is expected to reach US$ 39.88 Bn. by 2030.
