Premium Bottled Water Market Poised for Growth Driven by Health Trends and Luxury Lifestyle Choices as per Maximize Research
North America's premium bottled water market is thriving, driven by health-conscious consumers and a preference for premium, purified water sources.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2025 ) Premium Bottled Water Market to Hit USD 31.8 Bn by 2030
Premium Bottled Water Market size was valued at USD 19.23 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31.8 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.72 %
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/189209/
About the Market
Premium bottled water goes beyond basic hydration, representing refined flavor and a wealthy lifestyle. It is sourced from pure springs or skillfully filtered, providing better purity, flavor, and health advantages. Its unique mineral profile attracts to wellness-conscious customers, and its exquisite packaging elevates its presence in fine meals, gatherings, and workout routines. More than just a beverage, it signifies sophistication, wellness, and a dedication to high standards.
Premium Bottled Water Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Mineral Water Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 42% While Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment Dominated the Premium Bottled Water Market In 2024 and accounted for 60% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Spring Water
Sparkling Water
Mineral Water
Flavored Water
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
By Packaging
Plastic Bottles
Glass Bottles
Aluminum Cans
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/189209/
Premium Bottled Water Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Premium Bottled Water Market, contributing approximately 33.8%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 35% of the market share. Such regions are in the lead because of their well-established retail infrastructure, high levels of disposable income, and robust health and wellness trends. Their market position is further strengthened by brand awareness, premium lifestyle marketing, demand from travel and hospitality, and stringent regulations, which fuel customer preferences for convenience, exclusivity, and quality.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Premium Bottled Water Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Nestlé Waters (Switzerland) - $3.7 billion
PepsiCo (United States) - $36.28 billion
Coca-Cola (United States) - $10.98 billion
Danone (France) - $30 billion
San Benedetto (Italy) - $1.1 billion
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/premium-bottled-water-market/189209/
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market: Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 5.52 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.58 Bn.
Bottled Water Processing Market: Bottled Water Processing Market size was valued at USD 7.40 Bn in 2023 and the total Bottled Water Processing Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 10.84 Bn.
Bottle Warmer Market: Bottle Warmer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% throughout the forecast period, to reach US$ 96.34 Mn by 2029.
Premium Bottled Water Market size was valued at USD 19.23 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31.8 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.72 %
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/189209/
About the Market
Premium bottled water goes beyond basic hydration, representing refined flavor and a wealthy lifestyle. It is sourced from pure springs or skillfully filtered, providing better purity, flavor, and health advantages. Its unique mineral profile attracts to wellness-conscious customers, and its exquisite packaging elevates its presence in fine meals, gatherings, and workout routines. More than just a beverage, it signifies sophistication, wellness, and a dedication to high standards.
Premium Bottled Water Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Mineral Water Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 42% While Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment Dominated the Premium Bottled Water Market In 2024 and accounted for 60% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Spring Water
Sparkling Water
Mineral Water
Flavored Water
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
By Packaging
Plastic Bottles
Glass Bottles
Aluminum Cans
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/189209/
Premium Bottled Water Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Premium Bottled Water Market, contributing approximately 33.8%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 35% of the market share. Such regions are in the lead because of their well-established retail infrastructure, high levels of disposable income, and robust health and wellness trends. Their market position is further strengthened by brand awareness, premium lifestyle marketing, demand from travel and hospitality, and stringent regulations, which fuel customer preferences for convenience, exclusivity, and quality.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Premium Bottled Water Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Nestlé Waters (Switzerland) - $3.7 billion
PepsiCo (United States) - $36.28 billion
Coca-Cola (United States) - $10.98 billion
Danone (France) - $30 billion
San Benedetto (Italy) - $1.1 billion
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/premium-bottled-water-market/189209/
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market: Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 5.52 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.58 Bn.
Bottled Water Processing Market: Bottled Water Processing Market size was valued at USD 7.40 Bn in 2023 and the total Bottled Water Processing Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 10.84 Bn.
Bottle Warmer Market: Bottle Warmer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% throughout the forecast period, to reach US$ 96.34 Mn by 2029.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results