Renewable Methanol Market Transformation Driven by Government Policies and Demand for Clean Energy Solutions
Renewable Methanol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Application (Fuel, Chemical Feedstock, Other Application), Methanol Type (Bio-Methanol and E-Methanol), End-user industry (Transportation/Mobility, Chemical Industry, Power Generation, Oth
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Renewable Methanol Market"- By Application (Fuel, Chemical Feedstock, Other Applications), By Methanol Type (Bio-Methanol, E-Methanol), By End User (Transportation/Mobility, Chemical Industry, Power Generation, Other End-Use Industry), and Global Forecasts, 2025-2034 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
The Renewable Methanol Market is estimated to reach over USD 118868.0 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 55.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Renewable Methanol Market 2025-2034
Renewable methanol is a form of methanol produced from sustainable resources such as biomass, captured carbon dioxide (CO₂), and renewable hydrogen, offering a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional methanol derived from fossil fuels like coal or natural gas. Utilizing green energy sources in its production, renewable methanol serves as a low-carbon fuel for transportation, including shipping, and as a versatile chemical feedstock and energy carrier.
It plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, supporting the development of a circular carbon economy, and facilitating the transition to decarbonized energy systems. Renewable methanol’s applications extend across energy storage, transportation fuels, and the synthesis of various chemicals and materials. Its emergence represents a significant advancement toward a more sustainable, resilient, and circular global economy.
The growing global urgency to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner fuels is driving significant growth in the renewable methanol market. As a sustainable alternative to fossil-based methanol, renewable methanol is increasingly being adopted by industries to power operations, manufacture chemicals, and fuel transportation.
Government-imposed regulations targeting greenhouse gas emissions have heightened the demand for low-carbon methanol in applications such as fuel blending, marine transportation, and chemical production. Its use is expanding notably in the manufacture of key chemicals like mineral turpentine oil (MTO) and formaldehyde, which are essential in sectors such as paints and coatings, agrochemicals, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals.
Biomethanol is also seeing increased usage in the production of polypropylene and polyethylene and serves as a fuel for commercial boilers, ships, vehicles, and even household appliances. It can be used directly or in derivative forms like methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), dimethyl ether (DME), or blended with gasoline for biodiesel production.
As a low-carbon solution in sectors with limited alternatives, particularly in automotive and maritime transport, biomethanol plays a critical role in decarbonization. With stringent government regulations on CO₂ and greenhouse gas emissions expected to intensify, the renewable methanol market is poised for continued expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Renewable Methanol Market:
• Advanced Chemical Technologies, Inc.
• BASF SE
• Carbon Recycling International (CRI)
• OCI N.V.
• Eni S.p.A.
• A.P. Moller – Maersk
• Methanex Corporation
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MCG)
• European Energy
• Södra
• Enerkem
• VärmlandsMetanol AB
• Liquid Wind AB
• GIDARA Energy
• Nordic Green ApS
• Synhelion SA
• HIF Global
• WasteFuel
• Glocal GreenGlocal Green
• ABEL Energy Pty Ltd.
• Southern Green Gas Limited
• Other Prominent Players
Renewable Methanol Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 1475.6 Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD 118868.0 Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 55.2% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Application, Methanol Type, End User
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape Advanced Chemical Technologies, Inc, BASF SE, Carbon Recycling International (CRI), OCI N.V., Eni S.p.A., A.P. Moller – Maersk, Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MCG), European Energy, Södra, Enerkem, VärmlandsMetanol AB, Liquid Wind AB, GIDARA Energy, Nordic Green ApS, Synhelion SA, HIF Global, WasteFuel, Glocal GreenGlocal Green, ABEL Energy Pty Ltd., Southern Green Gas Limited, Other Prominent Players
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing global awareness of climate change and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are propelling the adoption of renewable methanol as a clean fuel alternative, particularly in hard-to-decarbonize sectors such as shipping and heavy industry. Stringent environmental regulations and international agreements like the Paris Agreement are placing greater pressure on industries to curb emissions, thereby accelerating the use of renewable methanol in transportation fuels, power generation, and chemical manufacturing.
The chemical sector is increasingly turning to renewable methanol as a sustainable feedstock for producing key compounds such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, and olefins, supporting eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Additionally, renewable methanol enables countries to diversify their energy mix, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and bolster energy security by utilizing locally available biomass and renewable electricity.
Challenges:
The renewable methanol sector has significant obstacles, mostly related to the high cost of manufacture and the absence of adequate infrastructure for storage and delivery. Massive financial investments in carbon sequestration, electrolysis, and biomass transformation engineering are required to produce renewable methanol. It is an extremely difficult task to elevate these channels to a level where they can economically compete with traditional methanol production.
Regional Trends:
Asia-Pacific stands at the forefront of renewable methanol adoption, driven by rapid industrialization and strong governmental support. China, the world's largest methanol producer and consumer, is transitioning from coal-derived methanol to renewable sources, bolstered by national policies and significant investments in green energy projects.
These efforts are propelled by the region's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing energy security. The rising transportation sector, which promotes demand for petrol-use products, boosts the region's economy. China is one of the most influential markets for renewable methanol in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.
The government is dealing with two significant modernization issues: air pollution and energy security, both of which are boosting demand for renewable methanol in the country. However, North America is a rapidly growing region due to gaining momentum through supportive policies and technological advancements. The United States and Canada are investing in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies and bio-based methanol systems.
Recent Developments:
• In February 2025, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Methanol Reformer S.L. and Element 1 Corp. agreed to work together to develop and market hydrogen solutions utilizing methanol reforming technology. The MOU will concentrate on the design, production, and distribution of modular, mass-producible methanol-to-hydrogen generators.
• In October 2024, Carbon Recycling International has further increased its position in China by agreeing with Taoving Group to use its methanol synthesis technology in a new large-scale E-methanol production facility in Lieoyuen.
• In September 2024, OCI has consolidated its ownership and solidified its position in the methanol production market by reaching an agreement with Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC and ADQ to buy back their 11% and 4% shares, respectively, in OCI's Global Methanol Business.
Segmentation of Renewable Methanol Market.
Global Renewable Methanol Market - By Application
• Fuel
• Chemical Feedstock
• Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO)
• Formaldehyde
• Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)
• Dimethyl Ether (DME)
• Other Applications (Acetic acid, Antifreeze, Solvent)
Global Renewable Methanol Market – By Methanol Type
• Bio-Methanol
• Forestry and Agricultural Waste
• Biogas/Biomass
• Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)
• Others (Sewage and by-products)
• E-Methanol
Global Renewable Methanol Market – By End-user
• Transportation/Mobility
• Chemical Industry
• Power Generation
• Other End-Use Industry (Construction, Electronics Industry, Paints Industry)
Global Renewable Methanol Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
