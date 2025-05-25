Peat Market Evolution Fueled by Innovations in Sustainable Extraction and Soilless Cultivation as per Maximize Research
Canada holds the top spot for both peat production (estimated 1.3 million metric tons annually) and export.
Peat Market to Hit USD 2136.35 Mn by 2032
Peat Market size was valued at USD 1601.9 Million in 2024 and the total global Peat revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 2136.53 Million by 2032.
About the Market
The peat market is changing due to environmental concerns, legislative reforms, and technological developments. Key firms such as Legro and Neova prioritize sustainable extraction and innovation. The UK's ban on horticulture peat from 2026 is spurring a shift to alternate media. Soilless cultivation techniques are becoming widespread. In 2023, India sold $12.6 million of peat, with positive trade dynamics in markets such as Morocco, Australia, and Egypt, while imports increased from Estonia and Lithuania.
Global Peat Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Coco Peat Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 44.50% While Hemic peat Segment Dominated the Peat Market In 2024 and accounted for 40.41% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Coco Peat
Sod Peat
Others
By Material Type
Sapric
Hemic
Fabric
By End User
Agriculture
Fuel & Energy
Domestic
Medicine
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Retail & Wholesale Distribution
Online Platforms
Peat Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Peat Market, contributing approximately 38.6%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 30.1% of the market share. North America is the leader in innovation and widespread utilization, whereas Europe is the leader in historical production and sustainable methods. Established infrastructure, legal frameworks, and major international peat producers propel market expansion in both areas.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Peat Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
AS Tootsi Turvas (Estonia) - $21.17 million
American Peat Technology, LLC (USA) - $12.9 million
Annapolis Valley Peat Moss Co. Ltd. (Canada) - $25 million
Dutch Plantin Coir India Pvt. Ltd. (India) - $60 million
Sun Gro Horticulture (Canada/USA) - $300 million
