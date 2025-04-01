Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook Shows Strong Growth Through 2034 as Consumer Electronics and Automotive Demand Expands
Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Cathode (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Titanate Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxi
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Cathode (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Titanate Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide), Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, and Others), By Product (Cylindrical Cells, Prismatic Cells, Pouch Cells, Button Cells, Others), By Battery Type (Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable), By capacity(Below 3,000 MAH, 3,001 – 10,000 MAH, 10,001 – 60,000 MAH, Above 60,000 MAH), By voltage(Low (Below 12V), Medium (12V - 36V), High (Above 36V), By End-User(Consumer Electronics Automotive, Industrial, Power Industry, Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Marine, Medical, Others) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
The Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is valued at US$ 56.3 Bn in 2024 and it is expected to reach US$ 250.7 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Lithium-ion Battery Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The global Lithium-ion Battery Market is expanding at a fast pace owing to rising demand for efficient, rechargeable energy storage solutions in various industries. These batteries, with their high energy density, long cycle life, and fast charging, play a crucial role in portable electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy storage.
Lithium-ion batteries are classified by cathode composition, for example, Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2) for consumer devices, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) for safety and longevity in EVs, and Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4) for thermal stability and power. Solid-state batteries of the future promise greater safety and energy density.
Some of the key drivers are global uptake of electric vehicles, incentives by governments, and the growing demand for renewable energy storage. Improvements in technology are enhancing battery performance in terms of capacity, charging speed, and safety. Nevertheless, the high cost of raw materials in lithium, cobalt, and nickel continues to be a huge challenge affecting battery prices and cost of production.
List of Prominent Players in the Lithium-ion Battery Market:
• Bak Powder Battery Co.Ltd.
• BYD Company LTD.
• Clarios
• Contemporary Amperex Technologies Co., Limited
• GS Yuasa International Ltd.
• Hitachi Ltd.
• LG CHEM
• Panasonic Holdings Corporation
• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd
• Toshiba Corporation
• Caleb
• Tesla, Inc
• Lithiumwerks
• Saft
• Varta AG
• Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co.Ltd.
• Sila Nanotechologies Inc.
• Amperex Technologies Limited
• Envision Aesc Group Ltd
• Guoxuan High Tech Co., Ltd
• Lithium Energy Japan
• Enerdel, Inc
• Kokam
• Ipower Batteries PVT LTD
• Nextera Energy, Inc
Lithium-ion Battery Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD 56.3 Bn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD 250.7 Bn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2024-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Component, Capacity, Voltage, Product, Battery Type, And End-User
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Major drivers of the lithium-ion battery market are targeted demand for electric vehicles (EVs), driven by concerns for the environment, tougher emissions standards, and government subsidies; favorable policies and incentives in major regions encouraging EV adoption and domestic battery production; increasing application for renewable energy storage to enable solar and wind penetration for integration; and continued technological improvements enhancing battery capacity, charging speed, safety, and cost competitiveness, expanding uses in EVs, consumer electronics, and grid storage.
Challenges:
The lithium-ion battery industry is confronted with major challenges in the form of raw material supply uncertainty—fostered by geopolitical tensions and lack of mining capacity—resulting in elevated production costs. Elevated manufacturing costs and safety issues such as thermal runaway necessitate cutting-edge technologies and extensive safeguards, affecting overall affordability and scalability.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific, driven by China, has the largest share of the world's lithium-ion battery market because of its strong production capability—manufacturing up to 75% of the world's lithium-ion batteries—and having most of the world's biggest gigafactories that support large-scale mass production.
The region's well-developed EV industry, particularly in China, is supported by high government incentives, pollution control regulations, and renewable energy policies, while Japan and South Korea provide advanced battery technology. Strong government backing in the form of subsidies and R&D spending on battery development and recycling also adds to the region's supremacy.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2025, Toshiba launched a new SCiB lithium-ion battery module with enhanced heat dissipation for EV buses, electric ships, and stationary systems. Its improved design supports rapid charging and discharging, boosting battery life and performance in high-power applications.
• In Jan 2023, GS Yuasa and Honda agreed to jointly develop high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion batteries to meet surging global demand. The partnership aims to establish a joint venture, strengthening Japan’s position in next-gen battery innovation and supporting the growth of electric mobility.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Component:
• Cathode
o Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
o Lithium Iron Phosphate
o Lithium Cobalt Oxide
o Lithium Titanate Oxide
o Lithium Manganese Oxide
o Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
• Anode
• Electrolyte
o Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6)
o Lithium Hexafluoroarsenate (LiAsF6)
o Lithium Perchlorate (LiClO4)
o Lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide (Lotfi)
o Others
• Separator
• Others
By Capacity:
• Below 3,000 MAH
• 3,001 – 10,000 MAH
• 10,001 – 60,000 MAH
• Above 60,000 MAH
By Voltage:
• Low (Below 12V)
• Medium (12V - 36V)
• High (Above 36V)
By Product:
• Cylindrical Cells
• Prismatic Cells
• Pouch Cells
• Button Cells
• Others
By Battery Type:
• Rechargeable
• Non-Rechargeable
By End-User:
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Power Industry
• Telecom
• Aerospace and Defense
• Marine
• Medical
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
