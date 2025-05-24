Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Fuel led by Technological Advancements and Personalized Medicine Trends as per Maximize Research
North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
Small Interfering RNA (SIRNA) Therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 39.19 Bn. at a CAGR of 17.5 % during the forecast period (2024-2030).
About the Market
SIRNA Therapeutics Market is expanding rapidly, driven by technology developments, a shift toward customized treatment, and increased research spending. While problems like as high production costs and regulatory hurdles remain, continual advancements and expanding applications provide encouraging possibilities for the future of RNA-based therapeutics.
Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Nanoparticle-Based Systemic Therapy Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 53% While Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominated the Small interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market In 2024 and accounted for 56.57% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Liposome Based Systemic Therapy
Nanoparticle Based Systemic Therapy
Other
By Applications
Hospital, Research Institutions
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic Institutions
Other
Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Small interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market, contributing approximately 41%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 30% of the market share. These regions dominate the market because of their advanced healthcare systems, major biotechnology investments, and favorable regulatory regimes that encourage the research and marketing of siRNA-based treatments.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Small interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Sanofi Genzyme (Sanofi) - $4.6 billion
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - $1.4 billion
OPKO Health, Inc. - $863.5 million
Silence Therapeutics - $31.5 million
Arbutus Biopharma - $18.1 million
