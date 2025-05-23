Mountain Bike Market Fueled by Increasing Consumer Interest in E-Mountain Bikes and Adventure Sports as per Maximize Research
North America is expected to account for the largest market share of the global market
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2025 ) Mountain Bike Market to Hit USD 15.49 Bn by 2030
Mountain Bike Market was worth US$ 7.01 Bn in 2023 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 12% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 15.49 Bn in 2030
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/56758/
About the Market
A mountain bicycle, commonly known as a mountain bike, is designed for off-road cycling. It has improved durability and performance in choppy terrains and is typically ridden in mountainous areas with hard rocks, loose soil, muddy or grassy tracks, and steep slopes. Mountain bike sales have gradually increased over the years, as new companies enter the market with new and improved designs. Also, mountain biking tourism serves as a driver for economic development in a number of rising countries around the world. Mountain biking focuses on off-road travel, with riders riding dirt roads and difficult terrain to their goal.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/56758/
Mountain Bike Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Cross Country Bikes Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 29.8% While Leisure Segment Dominated the Mountain Bike Market In 2024 and accounted for 60% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Cross Country Bikes
All Mountain Bikes
Downhill Bikes
Freeride Bikes
Dirt Jumping Bikes
Others
By Products
E-Mountain Bikes
Standard Mountain Bikes
By Application
Racing
Leisure
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Mountain Bike Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Mountain Bike Market, contributing approximately 41%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 30% of the market share. These take the lead because of their strong cycling cultures, substantial infrastructure, favorable economic conditions for bike purchases, and active promotion of outdoor sports.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Mountain Bike Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Giant Bicycles – $2.6 billion
Trek Bicycle Corporation – $1.0 billion
Cannondale (Pon Holdings) – $2.1 billion
Scott Sports – $690 million
Diamondback Bicycles – $200 million
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-mountain-bike-market/56758/
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Bike Camera Market: Bike Camera Market size was valued at USD 1.88 Billion in 2022 and the total Bike Camera Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 3.18 Billion
Skateboarding Equipment and Gear Market: Skateboarding Equipment and Gear Market size was valued at USD 4.45 Billion in 2024 and the total Skateboarding Equipment and Gear revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.48 Billion.
Outdoor Equipment Market: Outdoor Equipment Market size was valued at USD 25.80 Billion in 2024 and the total Outdoor Equipment revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 34.23 Billion.
Mountain Bike Market was worth US$ 7.01 Bn in 2023 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 12% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 15.49 Bn in 2030
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/56758/
About the Market
A mountain bicycle, commonly known as a mountain bike, is designed for off-road cycling. It has improved durability and performance in choppy terrains and is typically ridden in mountainous areas with hard rocks, loose soil, muddy or grassy tracks, and steep slopes. Mountain bike sales have gradually increased over the years, as new companies enter the market with new and improved designs. Also, mountain biking tourism serves as a driver for economic development in a number of rising countries around the world. Mountain biking focuses on off-road travel, with riders riding dirt roads and difficult terrain to their goal.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/56758/
Mountain Bike Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Cross Country Bikes Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 29.8% While Leisure Segment Dominated the Mountain Bike Market In 2024 and accounted for 60% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Cross Country Bikes
All Mountain Bikes
Downhill Bikes
Freeride Bikes
Dirt Jumping Bikes
Others
By Products
E-Mountain Bikes
Standard Mountain Bikes
By Application
Racing
Leisure
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Mountain Bike Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Mountain Bike Market, contributing approximately 41%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 30% of the market share. These take the lead because of their strong cycling cultures, substantial infrastructure, favorable economic conditions for bike purchases, and active promotion of outdoor sports.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Mountain Bike Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Giant Bicycles – $2.6 billion
Trek Bicycle Corporation – $1.0 billion
Cannondale (Pon Holdings) – $2.1 billion
Scott Sports – $690 million
Diamondback Bicycles – $200 million
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-mountain-bike-market/56758/
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Bike Camera Market: Bike Camera Market size was valued at USD 1.88 Billion in 2022 and the total Bike Camera Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 3.18 Billion
Skateboarding Equipment and Gear Market: Skateboarding Equipment and Gear Market size was valued at USD 4.45 Billion in 2024 and the total Skateboarding Equipment and Gear revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.48 Billion.
Outdoor Equipment Market: Outdoor Equipment Market size was valued at USD 25.80 Billion in 2024 and the total Outdoor Equipment revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 34.23 Billion.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results