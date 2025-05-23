Rubber Tire Market Sees Growth Boost from Evolving Consumer Preferences and Vehicle Segmentation Trends As per Maximize Research
In 2023, the North American Rubber Tire Market held the major share in the global market.
Rubber Tire Market size was valued at USD 155.08 Bn. in 2023 and the total Rubber Tire revenue is expected to grow by 3.8 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 201.35 Bn.
About the Market
Rubber tire industry is predicted to expand due to rising vehicle production and increased demand for passenger cars worldwide. Asia Pacific, led by Thailand, leads natural rubber production and makes major contributions to the market. With improving infrastructure and increased car exports, the tire market, particularly in Thailand, is expected to grow. High-performance and speed-rated tires provide consumers with a variety of options, hence promoting market growth.
Rubber Tire Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Passenger Vehicles Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 70% While 13”–15” Segment Dominated the Rubber Tire Market In 2024 and accounted for 35% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Rim Size
11’’
12’’-17’’
18’’-21’’
>22’’-25’’
29’’-49’’
51’’-63’’
By Tire Type
Radial
Bias
Solid
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Truck & Bus
Construction & Mining Vehicles
Agricultural Tractors
Industrial Vehicle
Motorcycle & Scooters
Rubber Tire Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Rubber Tire Market, contributing approximately 41%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 38.7% of the market share. Asia Pacific dominates the tire market due to large-scale vehicle production, low costs, rising car ownership, exports, and government assistance. North America has the highest vehicle ownership, a large aftermarket, innovative tire technology, premium brand representation, and robust distribution.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Rubber Tire Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Continental AG – $41.65 billion
Bridgestone Corporation – $29.24 billion
Michelin – $28.5 billion
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. – $7.1 billion
Hankook & Company Co., Ltd. – $6.9 billion
