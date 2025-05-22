Automotive Market in US Accelerated by Shift Toward Sustainable Mobility and EV Adoption as per Maximize Research
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Market in US to the stakeholders in the industry.
Automotive Market in US was valued at US$ 15.9 Mn. in 2021 and is expected to grow at US$ 37.8 Mn. in 2029. Automotive Market in US size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.17 % through the forecast period.
About the Market
The automotive industry includes a diverse range of businesses and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of automobiles. It is one of the world's top industries by revenue (ranging from 16% in France to 40% in Slovakia). It is also the industry that spends the most on R&D. Since the automotive business is the largest mass-market, it must meet unique specifications and ambitious sales ambitions. Suppliers in this business are frequently spin-offs of previously established companies.
Automotive Market in US Segment Analysis
In 2024, Three Wheelers Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 79% While Petrol Segment Dominated the Automotive Market in US In 2024 and accounted for 68.3% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Three Wheelers
Two Wheelers
By Fuel Type
Diesel
Petrol
Electric
By Service
Mechanical
Exterior and Structural
Electrical and Electronics
By Equipment
Tires
Seats
Batteries
Other Equipment Types
Automotive Market in US States Insights
In 2024, California held the largest revenue share in the Automotive Market in US, contributing approximately 25.79%, followed by Washington as the second-largest region with around 15.5% of the market share. These states combined account for a significant share of the national EV market, indicating progressive policies, infrastructural investments, and customer desire for environmentally friendly transportation options.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Automotive Market in US, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Toyota Motor Corporation: $274.94 billion
Hyundai Motor Company: $124.5 billion
General Motors (GM): $171.84 billion
Ford Motor Company: $158.1 billion
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: $137.3 billion
