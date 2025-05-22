Growth in Humanoid Robotics Fueled by Advancements in AI, Healthcare, and Customer Interaction as per Maximize Research
Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2024 for the Humanoid Robot Industry.
Humanoid Robot Market to Hit USD 48.87 Bn by 2032
Humanoid Robot Market size was valued at USD 2.24 Billion in 2024 and the total Humanoid Robot revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 47% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 48.87 Billion.
About the Market
Humanoid robotics industry is quickly expanding, affecting areas such as healthcare, hospitality, and logistics. While high development costs and limited uses persist, humanoid robots are increasingly being employed for companionship, consumer engagement, and service activities. There are several opportunities for innovation in many different fields. Boston Dynamics, Tesla, Toyota, Agility Robotics, and Figure are among the top businesses in the developing humanoid robot sector, each working on a specific area.
Humanoid Robot Market Segment Insight
In 2024, Wheel Drive Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 65.7% While Healthcare Segment Dominated the Humanoid Robot Market In 2024 and accounted for 32% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Motion Type
Biped
Wheel Drive
By End User
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Military and Aerospace
Agriculture
Others
Humanoid Robot Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Humanoid Robot Market, contributing approximately 41.99%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 35% of the market share. Asia Pacific dominates the humanoid robot market because to strong manufacturing, technological breakthroughs, and government support, while North America follows due to technological leadership, significant R&D expenditure, and widespread usage in healthcare and the service industries.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Humanoid Robot Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Boston Dynamics – $213.2 million
Toyota Motor Corporation – $237.9 billion
FANUC Corporation – $6 billion
Agility Robotics – $35 million
Ubtech Robotics – $180 million
