Vinyl Records Market Set for Significant Growth, Fueled by Strong Demand and Cultural Revival as per Maximize Research
North America dominated the market with a 41 % share in 2024.
Vinyl Records Market size was valued at USD 6.74 Million Units in 2024 and the total Vinyl Records revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 13.44 Million Units.
About the Market
A gramophone record is a sound storage method that employs analog medium made up of flat discs with engraved, modulated circular grooves that begin at the periphery and play content around the center of the disk. Also called a vinyl record or vinyl record. Phonograph records are typically expressed in size, which is the diameter of the disc (12 inches, 10 inches, 7 inches) and the speed of rotation (rotations per minute) (8 1⁄3, 162). They can also be used to calculate playback/content time capacity, fidelity, and the number of audio channels.
Vinyl Records Market Segmentation
In 2024, Long Play Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 60% While offline Segment Dominated the Vinyl Records Market In 2024 and accounted for 65% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Long Play
Single Play
By Sales Channel
Offline
Online
By Feature
Colored
Gatefold
Picture
By Age Group
13-17
18-25
26-35
36-50
Above 50
Vinyl Records Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Vinyl Records Market, contributing approximately 41%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 28% of the market share. This market is fueled by cultural significance, a comeback of vinyl, strong collector cultures, independent labels and pressing factories, increased vinyl manufacturing, shifting consumer preferences, and vibrant record stores and live music cultures in both regions.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Vinyl Records Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
MPO Group: $6.5 million
Pirates Press: $100 million to $1 billion
Sound Performance USA: $7.9 million
Microforum Vinyl: $5 million
Burlington Record Plant: $330,000
