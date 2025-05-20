Silk Market Growth Supported by Advancements in Sericulture and Increased Application Across Multiple Industries as per Maximize Research
Italy and France - Italy has long been Europe's major importer, processor, and exporter of silk products.
Silk Market size was valued at USD 20.99 Billion in 2024 and the total Silk revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 37.71 Billion.
About the Market
Sericulture is the technique of generating silk by cultivating silkworms. China is the world's largest exporter of silk (US $945 million), while Italy is the world's largest importer (US $322 million). Silk ranks 50th in the product complexity index. Silk's shining appearance is due to the triangular prism-like structure of the silk strand, which allows the material to refract incoming light at varying angles, resulting in a variety of colors. Silk is utilized for medical and cosmetic purposes in addition to the textile sector.
Silk Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Mulberry silk Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 89% While Textile Segment Dominated the Silk Market In 2024 and accounted for 70.5% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Mulberry silk
Tussar silk
Eri silk
Others
By Application
Textile
Cosmetics
Medical
Others
Silk Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Silk Market, contributing approximately 45%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 12.5% of the market share. Asia Pacific dominates the silk market due to its long-standing production leadership, good climatic conditions for sericulture, and expanding economic demand for silk products. Meanwhile, Europe leads the luxury and sustainable fashion industries, thanks to a strong demand for high-quality, natural silk and a long history of silk workmanship and creative innovation.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Silk Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Corp., Ltd. - ~$637 million
Anhui Silk Co., Ltd. - ~$50 million
Xuzhou Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd. - ~$100 million
AMSilk GmbH - ~$32 million
Bolt Threads Inc. - ~$5.4 million
