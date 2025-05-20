Growing Infrastructure Projects and Enterprise Adoption Drive Surety Market Expansion as per Maximize Research
North America holds largest market share of the surety market, accounting for 50.44% of the market, is driven by a robust construction industry, and stringent regulatory frameworks.
May 20, 2025
Surety Market size was valued at USD 22332.32 Million in 2024 and the total Surety revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 33146.15 Million.
About the Market
Surety market entails a surety's promise to cover a principal's obligations to an obligee. The demand for financial guarantees in large infrastructure projects drives growth, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Economic growth, legal changes, and technical advancements, such as Bond-Pro's automated collateral bond services, all play important roles. Surety Insurance Bonds in India, as well as enhanced contract limitations by the SBA in the United States, help to assist infrastructure development and small business growth.
Surety Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Contract Surety Bonds Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 58.24% While Enterprises Segment Dominated the Surety Market In 2024 and accounted for 61% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Bond Type
Contract Surety Bond
Commercial Surety Bond
Fidelity Surety Bond
Court Surety Bond
By End-User
Individuals
Enterprises
Surety Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Surety Market, contributing approximately 50.44%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 21.93% of the market share. North America and Europe dominate the surety market due to their well-developed infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, stable economies, financial systems, and major corporations, all of which contribute to significant demand for risk reduction in construction and commercial projects.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Surety Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Liberty Mutual Insurance Group (U.S.) – $50.2 billion
Aon plc (United Kingdom) – $15.7 billion
Chubb Limited (Switzerland) – $20.3 billion
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (U.S.) – $15.7 billion
Arch Insurance Group (Bermuda) – $4.5 billion
