Space Battery Market Poised for Growth with Lithium-Based Batteries and Communication Dominance as per Maximize Research
The North America region held the largest market share accounting for 39% in 2024.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2025 ) Space Battery Market to Hit USD 6.82 Bn by 2032
Space Battery Market size was valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2024 and the total Space Battery revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.82 Billion.
About the Market
Space battery market has risen alongside the developing space applications sector, owing to increased space missions and private efforts from companies such as SpaceX. With an increasing number of missions to planets and solar systems, as well as advances in space equipment and vehicles, there is a greater requirement for dependable batteries. This tendency is projected to continue, accelerating market expansion throughout the projection period.
Space Battery Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Lithium-based Battery Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 52% While Communication Segment is also Dominated the Space Battery Market In 2024.
By Type
Nickel-based Battery
Lithium-based Battery
Silver-Zinc Battery
Others
By Platform
Communication
Earth Observation
Military Surveillance
Science
Navigation
Others
By Application
Propulsion Systems
Communication & Navigation Systems
Fire Control Systems
Electro-Optics & Thermal Imaging Systems
Others
Space Battery Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Space Battery Market, contributing approximately 39%, followed by Europe is expected to have the second-largest market share. These regions lead because of their technological leadership, which includes key entities such as NASA, SpaceX, and ESA. They benefit from significant investments in space programs, cutting-edge space infrastructure, and strong government-private sector cooperation.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Space Battery Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
EnerSys – $3.55 billion
Saft Groupe (TotalEnergies) – $1.3 billion
BYD Company Ltd. – $107 billion
Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) – $6 billion
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) – $44.9 billion
