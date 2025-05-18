ERP Software Market Accelerates with Cloud Adoption and Demand for Integrated Business Solutions as per Maximize Research
North America held the dominant position in the ERP software market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 18, 2025 ) ERP Software Market to Hit USD 113.08 Bn by 2030
ERP Software Market was valued US$ 51.21 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 113.08 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.98 % during a forecast period.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/61246/
About the Market
The ERP software market is expanding due to technology improvements and changing corporate needs. New providers are emerging as leaders, fueled by trends and scalability. ERP software vendors often issue upgrades to stay current and fulfill customer requests. The market size is calculated using a bottom-up technique, with Microsoft, SAP, Deltek, Sage, and Oracle recognized as the major ERP suppliers based on market share using primary and secondary research.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/61246/
ERP Software Market Segmentation
In 2024, Cloud Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 70.5% While Manufacturing Segment Dominated the ERP Software Market and accounted for 27% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Deployment Module
On-premise
Cloud
Hybrid
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small &Medium Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail & Distribution
Government & Utilities
IT & Telecom
Construction
Aerospace and Defense
Others
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-erp-software-market/61246/
ERP Software Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the ERP Software Market, contributing approximately 48%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 25% of the market share. Both regions benefit from strong IT infrastructures, modern manufacturing capabilities, and a significant demand for enterprise resource planning to simplify operations across several industries.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the ERP Software Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Microsoft – $211 billion
Oracle – $53 billion
SAP – $34 billion
Fiserv – $20.46 billion
Intuit Inc. – $16.3 billion
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Graphic Designing Software Market: Graphic Designing Software Market size was valued at USD 8.41 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.98 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8 %.
Accounting Software Market: Accounting Software Market was valued at US$ 14.15 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach at US$ 24.89 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.4% over forecast period 2023-2029.
Project Management Software Market: Project Management Software Market size was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2023 and the total Project Management Software revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.34% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 9.1 Billion by 2030.
ERP Software Market was valued US$ 51.21 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 113.08 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.98 % during a forecast period.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/61246/
About the Market
The ERP software market is expanding due to technology improvements and changing corporate needs. New providers are emerging as leaders, fueled by trends and scalability. ERP software vendors often issue upgrades to stay current and fulfill customer requests. The market size is calculated using a bottom-up technique, with Microsoft, SAP, Deltek, Sage, and Oracle recognized as the major ERP suppliers based on market share using primary and secondary research.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/61246/
ERP Software Market Segmentation
In 2024, Cloud Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 70.5% While Manufacturing Segment Dominated the ERP Software Market and accounted for 27% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Deployment Module
On-premise
Cloud
Hybrid
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small &Medium Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail & Distribution
Government & Utilities
IT & Telecom
Construction
Aerospace and Defense
Others
To dive into the specifics, click the below link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-erp-software-market/61246/
ERP Software Market Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the ERP Software Market, contributing approximately 48%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 25% of the market share. Both regions benefit from strong IT infrastructures, modern manufacturing capabilities, and a significant demand for enterprise resource planning to simplify operations across several industries.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the ERP Software Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Microsoft – $211 billion
Oracle – $53 billion
SAP – $34 billion
Fiserv – $20.46 billion
Intuit Inc. – $16.3 billion
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Graphic Designing Software Market: Graphic Designing Software Market size was valued at USD 8.41 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.98 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8 %.
Accounting Software Market: Accounting Software Market was valued at US$ 14.15 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach at US$ 24.89 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.4% over forecast period 2023-2029.
Project Management Software Market: Project Management Software Market size was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2023 and the total Project Management Software revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.34% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 9.1 Billion by 2030.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Akash Raskar
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results