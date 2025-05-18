Live Streaming Market Fueled by Rising Consumer Demand and Technological Advancements as per Maximize Research
North America leads the market with 39% market share in 2023.
Live Streaming Market size was valued at US$ 60.23 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 27 % through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 320.98 Bn.
About the Market
Streaming is a means of sending video over the internet that allows consumers to view information without downloading it. Live streaming is a sort of streaming that sends video in real time without recording or saving it. Users can watch or broadcast live events using only an internet-connected device and a streaming platform. Live streaming is a popular feature on social media platforms for events, promotions, and personal broadcasts across many devices.
Live Streaming Market Segmentation
In 2023, Platform Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 78% While Media and Entertainment Segment Dominated the Live Streaming Market and accounted for 30% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Component
Platforms
Services
By End Use
Media and Entertainment
Education
Esports
Events
Others
By Offering Model
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
By Streaming Type
Audio Streaming
Video Streaming
Game Streaming
Live Streaming Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Live Streaming Market, contributing approximately 39%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 32% of the market share. Asia-Pacific advantages from a vast user base, a mobile-first culture, strong local platforms, thriving e-commerce and gaming industries, and a youthful population. North America's dominance stems from modern infrastructure, technologically savvy users, worldwide platforms, influencer culture, and robust monetization.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Live Streaming Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Amazon.com Inc. (Prime Video) – $32.87 billion
Google Inc. (YouTube) – $8.9 billion
Facebook Inc. (Meta Platforms) – $164.5 billion
Microsoft Corporation – $245 billion
Netflix Inc. – $44 billion
