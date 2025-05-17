Product Engineering Services Market Forecast: High R&D Investments and Industry Transformation Push Market to USD 1710.45 Bn by 2030 as per Maximize Research
Artificial intelligence (AI) is now still a very small portion of the product engineering services market.
Product Engineering Services Market was valued at US$ 1037.42 Bn. in 2023. Product Engineering Services Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.
About the Market
The study examines the Product Engineering Services market by service type, industry, and region, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. It covers crucial data and trends from 2018 to 2023 through images and statistics. The report investigates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, and makes investor recommendations based on a thorough analysis of the present competitive landscape.
Product Engineering Services Market Segmentation
In 2024, Software Engineering and IT & Telecom Segment Held the Dominated with largest market share in the Product Engineering Services Market In 2024.
By Type of Services
Software engineering
Hardware engineering
Process engineering
Others
By Industry
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Automotive
Industrial manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Aerospace & defense
Others
Product Engineering Services Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Product Engineering Services Market, contributing approximately 48.8%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 22.67% of the market share. North America leads the Product Engineering Services market due to significant R&D investments, advanced technology adoption, strong global players, a developed manufacturing environment, and need for customization. Asia Pacific follows, propelled by low-cost trained labor, fast industrialization, expanding local demand, supportive government efforts, and its status as a global outsourcing hub.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Product Engineering Services Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Accenture - $64.9 billion
IBM Corporation - $62.75 billion
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - $29.08 billion
Capgemini - $24.1 billion
Infosys - $19.11 billion
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Telecom IT Services Market: Telecom IT Services Market size was valued at US$ 1953.92 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.4% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 2823.53 Bn.
Automotive Engineering Services Market: Automotive Engineering Services Market size was valued at US$ 181.80 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.9 % of CAGR through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 330.20 Bn.
Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense market size reached USD 18.97 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 34.60 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period.
