Laptop Market Witnessing Transformation Through Product Innovation and Enterprise Demand as per Maximize Research
The North American region dominated the market with a 30 % share in 2023.
Laptops Market size was valued at US$ 127.16 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 156.39 Bn.
About the Market
The laptop market has expanded significantly over the previous decade, propelled by technology breakthroughs and shifting consumer preferences. Buyers today want high-performance, versatile, and fashionable laptops that match their unique brand. As consumers become more aware and brand-conscious, companies such as Dell, Lenovo, and Apple prioritize product innovation, branding, and strategic partnerships to increase market share and meet changing preferences, opening up new opportunities for marketers.
Laptops Market Segmentation
In 2024, Traditional Laptops Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 62% While Business Segment Dominated the Laptops Market and accounted for 43% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Traditional Laptops
2 in 1 Laptops
By Screen Size
10.9” to 12.9”
13” to 14.9”
15.0” to 16.9”
More than 17”
By End Use
Personal
Business
Gaming
Laptops Market Regional Insights
In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share in the Laptops Market, contributing approximately 30%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 27% of the market share. North America dominates the laptop market because of its high spending power, tech-savvy population, robust enterprise and education sectors, desire for premium brands, and remote work tendencies. Asia-Pacific follows, buoyed by its vast population, burgeoning middle class, manufacturing power, mobile-first adoption, and rising demand from the education and e-learning industries.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Laptops Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Apple Inc. – $395.76 billion
Microsoft Corporation – $261.80 billion
Dell Technologies – $95.56 billion
Schneider Electric – $41.16 billion
Medion AG – $808 million
