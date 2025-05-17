Expansion of Global Private Tutoring Market Driven by Technological Advancements and Academic Competition as per Maximize Research
Asia-Pacific region dominated the market with highest share in 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2025 ) Private Tutoring Market to Hit USD 152.91 Bn by 2030
Private Tutoring Market was valued at USD 83.80 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 152.91 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.97 % during the forecast period (2024-2030)
About the Market
Private tutoring is academic aid provided by experienced tutors, typically outside of established education institutions. Tutors, who are usually experts in a particular area, assist students (tutees) in one-on-one or group sessions, both in person and virtually. While tutoring can take many forms, it is most typically used to enhance regular education. Underpaid teachers in Cambodia and Kazakhstan frequently tutor privately to supplement their income due to low government salary.
Private Tutoring Market Segmentation
In 2024, Offline Tutoring Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 76.6% While Academic Tutoring Segment Dominated the Private Tutoring Market and accounted for 65% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Online
Offline and Blended
By Course Type
Academics
Arts
Sports
Other training
By End User
Preschool and Primary Students
Middle School Students
High School Students
College Students
Private Tutoring Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Private Tutoring Market, contributing approximately 58.63%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 35.16% of the market share. These regions lead because of their high educational value, fierce academic competition, big student numbers, and cultural emphasis on academic performance. Additionally, parental investment, individualized learning demand, affluent populations, and the rise of internet platforms all contribute to market growth.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Private Tutoring Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Kaplan, Inc. – $1.3 billion
Edu comp Solutions Ltd. – $1 billion
Chegg, Inc. – $616 million
Daekyo Co., Ltd. – $500 million
Huntington Learning Centers, Inc. – $200 million
