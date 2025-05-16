Chocolate Market Fueled by Evolving Consumer Preferences and Expanding Retail Networks as per Maximize Research
Europe dominate the global Chocolate market during the forecast period 2024-2030.
Chocolate Market size was valued at USD 145.11 Billion in 2023 and the total Chocolate Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 205.55 Billion by 2030.
About the Market
Chocolate is produced by baking cacao seeds from Theobroma cacao tree pods. To manufacture the paste, cacao beans are collected, roasted, dried, and ground. The chocolate liquor and cocoa cream are separated from the dough by applying pressures. Coverage, dark, milky, white, and baked chocolate, as well as cocoa powder, are created by combining these two ingredients in varying proportions.
Chocolate Market Segmentation
In 2024, Dark Chocolate Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 70.7% While Supermarket/Hypermarket Segment Dominated the Chocolate Market and accounted for 69% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Milk Chocolate
Dark Chocolate
White Chocolate
By Distribution Channel
Online Channel
Departmental Store
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Others
Chocolate Market Regional Insights
In 2023, Europe held the largest revenue share in the Chocolate Market, contributing approximately 45%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 19% of the market share. While Europe continues to dominate the global chocolate market, North America remains a vital participant with a significant market share and growth potential, thanks to changing consumer preferences and robust distribution networks.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Chocolate Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Mars, Inc. – $22 billion
Mondelēz International (Cadbury) – $14.4 billion
Ferrero Group – $13.8 billion
The Hershey Company – $10.3 billion
Nestlé S.A. – $8.45 billion
New Related Markets Published by Maximize Market Research.
Bakery and Cereal Market: Bakery and Cereal Market size was valued at USD 718.80 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1014.13 Million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04 per cent.
Ice Cream Market: Ice Cream Market size was valued at USD 82.19 Billion in 2024 and the total Ice Cream revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 136.03 Billion.
Functional Beverages Market: Functional Beverages Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% through 2030 and is currently valued at US$ 151.39 Mn in 2023 and is expected to become $ 250.67 Mn by 2030.
