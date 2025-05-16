Technological Advancements and Regional Growth Catalyzing the Supply Chain Management Software Market as per Maximize Research
North America leads the market in terms of the presence of SCM providers because it is a technologically advanced region.
Supply Chain Management Software Market to Hit USD 58.13 Bn by 2032
Supply Chain Management Software Market was valued at US$ 31.19 Bn in 2023. The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.
About the Market
Over the projection period, demand for cloud-based supply chain management technology is expected to rise in tandem with the growing need for comprehensive software to manage complex supply chain networks. The worldwide supply chain management software market analysis provides a complete evaluation of the market. The study provides in-depth analysis of the market's key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive environment, and other critical factors.
Supply Chain Management Software Market Segmentation
In 2024, Large enterprises Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 65% While Retail and eCommerce Segment Dominated the Supply Chain Management Software Market and accounted for 26% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Deployment Mode
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization Size
SMEs
Large enterprises
By Verticals
FMCG
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Supply Chain Management Software Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Supply Chain Management Software Market, contributing approximately 39%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 27% of the market share. These regions will remain significant drivers in the global SCM software market due to their economic importance and continued technical improvements.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Supply Chain Management Software Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Oracle: $50.0 billion
SAP: $9.5 billion
IBM: $61.86 billion
Blue Yonder: $1.36 billion
Descartes Systems Group: $486 million
