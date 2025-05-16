Coffee Market Expansion Fueled by Rising Consumption in Emerging Markets and Premium Offerings as per Maximize Research
The european region dominates the global coffee market with a consumption of 54,065 thousand coffee bags per 60 kg.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2025 ) Coffee Market to Hit USD 223.25 Bn by 2032
Coffee Market size was valued at USD 137.97 Billion in 2024 and the total Coffee revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 223.25 Billion.
About the Market
Coffee is one of the most widely exported agricultural goods, supporting millions of coffee plants and bean roasters. Coffee has grown in popularity among the young population over the previous decade, owing to more disposable income and a greater level of living. Arabica and Robusta are two major species of plants used to produce several sub-branches of coffee beans with distinct palate notes, flavors, and caffeine content. Brazil is the world's largest producer of premium Arabica coffee, whereas Vietnam is the world's leading producer of Robusta coffee.
Coffee Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Arabica Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 70% While Instant coffee Segment Dominated the Coffee Market and accounted for 72% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Arabica
Robust
Others
By Type
Instant Coffee
Ground Coffee
Whole Grain
Others
By Distribution Channel
On-trade
Off-trade
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Other Distribution Channels
Coffee Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Europe held the largest revenue share in the Coffee Market, contributing approximately 35%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 23.3% of the market share. Europe continues to be the world's biggest coffee consumer, but Asia Pacific is becoming a major participant with quick growth and a growing market share.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Coffee Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Nestlé (Switzerland) – USD 26.5 billion
J.M. Smucker Company (United States) – USD 2.2 billion
Tchibo (Germany) – USD 3.5 billion
Strauss Group (Israel) – USD 1.27 billion
Lavazza (Italy) – USD 3.4 billion
