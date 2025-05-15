Halal Food Market Poised for Significant Growth with Increasing Focus on Health, Safety, and Cultural Preferences as per Maximize Research
Halal food is becoming an increasing part of the Western diet and has become a multi-billion dollar Global Market involving multinationals.
Halal Food Market size was valued at USD 2631.48 Billion in 2024 and the total Halal Food revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6751.83 Billion.
About the Market
Global Halal Food Market is expanding rapidly, driven by an increasing Muslim population, food safety concerns, and growing consumer interest in halal products. With the Muslim population projected to reach 2.9 billion by 2030, the need for halal foods such as pasta, dairy, and snacks is increasing. Commercial initiatives, such as halal restaurants and ready-to-eat items, are broadening the market by appealing to both regional spiritual inclinations and a larger consumer population.
Halal Food Market Segmentation
In 2024, Meat Food Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 51% While Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment Dominated the Halal Food Market and accounted for 56% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product
Meat, Poultry and Seafood
Fruits and Vegetables
Dairy Products
Cereals and Grains
Oil, Fats and Waxes
Confectionery
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
E-Commerce
Others
By Product Base
Modified Starch
Native Starch
Sweeteners
Others
Halal Food Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Halal Food Market, contributing approximately 56.50%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 21% of the market share. Asia Pacific and Europe lead the global halal food market due to huge Muslim populations, halal certification authorities, and religious requirements in Asia. In Europe, health consciousness, diversified customer demographics, and cultural acceptance all help to drive market expansion. Both regions have a high demand for halal food products and are innovative in this area.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Halal Food Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) - $105.5 billion
Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.) - $160 billion
BRF S.A. (Brazil) - $12.2 billion
Al Islami Foods (Dubai, UAE) - $272 million
QL Foods Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) - $1.5 billion
