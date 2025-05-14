Coconut Industry Growth Accelerates Amid Rising Health Consciousness and Sustainable Consumption Trends as per Maximize Research
The Asia Pacific is projected to grab a major share by 2032 at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
May 14, 2025
Coconut Market size was valued at USD 12.87 Billion in 2024 and the total Coconut revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 22.20 Billion.
About the Market
Global rise in veganism has fueled the growth of the coconut market. The global coconut market is growing due to the wide range of applications for coconut and its widespread availability. Furthermore, huge corporations are investing in vegan, animal-free products, presenting an opportunity for the coconut sector. Rising consumer health consciousness, as well as rising environmental and ethical concerns, are likely to drive up demand for coconut milk in coming years. Plant illness, sometimes known as lethal yellowing disease, can diminish production and potentially kill an entire coconut tree plantation in a matter of weeks, limiting coconut market growth.
Coconut Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Coconut oil Segment Held the Dominant Position While Food & Beverages Segment Dominated the Coconut Market and accounted for 85% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product Type
Coconut Water
Coconut Milk
Coconut Oil
Coconut Snacks
Coconut Desiccated
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience/Grocery Stores
Online Retail Stores
Other Distribution Channels
Coconut Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Coconut Market, contributing approximately 46.1%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 21% of the market share. Asia-Pacific (APAC) controls the coconut oil market as the largest producer and exporter, with India and Indonesia driving supply. Rising health trends, organic product demand, and veganism have all contributed to significant consumption in North America.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Coconut Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
The Vita Coco Company, Inc. – $516 million
Danone – $27.5 billion
Dabur India Ltd. – $1.2 billion
Coco do Vale – $5 million
Celebes Coconut Corporation – $6.4 million.
