Pet Food Market Fueled by Growing Humanization of Pets and Demand for Premium Nutrition as per Maximize Research
North America stands out as a dominant force in the global pet food market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2025 ) Pet Food Market to Hit USD 222.29 Bn by 2032
Pet Food Market size was valued at USD 148.18 Billion in 2024 and the total Pet Food revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 222.29 Billion.
About the Market
Humanization of pets, increased pet ownership, and an emphasis on health and wellness have all contributed to growth in the pet food sector. Consumers want customized, healthy, protein-rich meals for their dogs. Key manufacturers such as Mars Petcare, Nestlé Purina, Hill's Pet Nutrition, and Blue Buffalo dominate the market with vast product portfolios that provide specialized solutions for diverse pet needs and preferences, hence driving industry growth.
Pet Food Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Dry Food Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 60% While Dog Food Segment Dominated the Pet Food Market and accounted for 42.2% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product Form
Dry Food
Wet Food
Snacks & Treats
Other
By Application
Cat Food
Dog Food
Others
By Source
Animal
Plant
By Nature
Organic
Inorganic
Pet Food Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Pet Food Market, contributing approximately 42.7%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 30.1% of the market share. These regions are ahead due to high pet ownership, robust economic conditions, and mature industry infrastructure. These regions benefit from excellent R&D, stringent laws, and a strong brand presence.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Pet Food Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Nestlé Purina PetCare – $21.47 billion
Mars Petcare Inc. – $20.0 billion
Hill’s Pet Nutrition – $4.48 billion
General Mills (Blue Buffalo) – $2.37 billion
Diamond Pet Foods – $1.5 billion
