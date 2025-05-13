Europe Frozen Food Market Driven by Health Consciousness, Convenience Demand, and Plant-Based Dietary Shifts as per Maximize Research.
Germany is expected to dominate the Europe Frozen Food market during the forecast period
Europe Frozen Food Market to Hit USD 87.19 Bn by 2032
Europe Frozen Food Market size was valued at USD 58.12 Billion in 2022 and the total Europe Frozen Food Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 87.19 Billion.
About the Market
Europe Frozen Food Market is driven by busy lifestyles, rising health consciousness, and demand for convenient, affordable food. In 2021, Europe led the global market with 38% share, importing 2.8 million tons worth €3 billion. Germany, France, and Belgium dominate imports. Shifting dietary preferences, especially towards plant-based foods, fuel growth. Awareness about the nutritional value of frozen produce is rising, especially among youth, boosting market demand.
Europe Frozen Food Market Segmentation
In 2024, Vegetables Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 43% While Ready-to-eat Segment Dominated the Europe Frozen Food Market In 2024 and accounted for 35% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Offering
Fruits
Vegetables
Potato Products
Frozen Potato Products
Seafood
By End-User
Food Service Industry
Retail Customers
By Product Category
Ready-to-eat
Ready-to-cook
Ready-to-drink
Other Product Categories
Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
By Freezing Technique
Blast Freezing
Belt Freezing
Other Freezing Techniques
Europe Frozen Food Market Country Insights
In 2024, Germany held the largest revenue share in the Europe Frozen Food Market, contributing approximately 20%, followed by United Kingdom as the second-largest region with around 18% of the market share. Both countries benefit from advanced logistics, cold chain infrastructure, and consumer openness to innovation, enabling them to lead the European frozen food market.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Europe Frozen Food Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) – $104.0 billion
McCain Foods Limited (Canada) – $10.2 billion
Dr. Oetker (Germany) – $4.5 billion
Nomad Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom) – $3.3 billion
Frosta AG (Germany) – $690 million
