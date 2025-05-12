Down Jacket Market Growth Accelerated by Demand for High-Performance Outerwear and Stylish Athleisure Trends as per Maximize Research
Down Jacket Market to Hit USD 400.66 Bn by 2030
Down Jacket Market size was valued at US $178.76 Billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US $400.66 Billion.
About the Market
Down Jacket Market is growing due to increasing demand from outdoor enthusiasts, the rise of athleisure wear, and growing disposable incomes in developing countries. Made from goose or duck feathers, these jackets are lightweight, warm, and water-resistant. North America holds a 45% market share, with rapid growth expected in the Asia Pacific region from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by product type, filling, distribution channels, price range, and region.
Down Jacket Market Segmentation
In 2024, Goose Down and women Segment Held the Dominant Position. Goose Down, known for its superior insulation and luxury appeal, and Women’s Down Jackets, popular due to athleisure trends and outdoor activity participation.
By Material
Duck Down
Goose Down
Synthetic Down
By Price Range
Low
Medium
High
By End User
Men
Women
Unisex
By Distribution Channel
Online
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Specialty Stores
Others
Down Jacket Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Down Jacket Market, contributing approximately 45%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 25% of the market share. These regions lead due to factors like cold climates, outdoor lifestyles, and high disposable incomes in North America, while Asia Pacific benefits from rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, climate variability, and growing outdoor enthusiasm.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Down Jacket Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Moncler S.p.A. (Italy) – $3.23 billion
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (Canada) – $1.01 billion
Patagonia, Inc. (U.S.) – $1.5 billion
The North Face (U.S.) – $2.5 billion
Arc'teryx (Canada) – $500 million
