Market for Call Center Outsourcing Advances with Inbound Services and Voice Support Leading the Segment Growth as per Maximize Research.
North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America are the five geographic regions that provides complete analysis for the investment and future growth.
Call Center Outsourcing Market size is valued at USD 105.50 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 172.77 Billion.
About the Market
Call Center Outsourcing Market involves companies outsourcing customer service to specialized providers, covering inbound and outbound services like inquiries, support, telemarketing, and surveys. It offers benefits such as cost savings, scalability, and expertise. Key market drivers include labor availability, language proficiency, infrastructure, regulations, and cost differentials. Market dynamics are influenced by automation, customer preferences, and global economic factors, shaping the demand for outsourced customer support services.
Call Center Outsourcing Market Segmentation
In 2024, Inbound Services Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 70% While Voice Support Segment Dominated the Call Center Outsourcing Market In 2024 and accounted for 34% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Inbound
Outbound
By Service Type
Voice support
Email support
Chat support
Social media support
Video support
By Enterprise Size
Large enterprises
SMEs
Startups
By Vertical
BFSI
IT and telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Call Center Outsourcing Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the Call Center Outsourcing Market, contributing approximately 32%, followed by Asia Pacific as the second-largest region with around 30% of the market share. North America dominates the Call Center Outsourcing Market due to high customer service demand, advanced technologies, cost optimization, and presence of major vendors. Asia Pacific follows closely, driven by a skilled, affordable workforce, strong infrastructure, supportive government policies, and 24/7 service capabilities enabled by time zone advantages and global service integration.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Call Center Outsourcing Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Capgemini (France) – $24.7 billion
Teleperformance (France) – $9.3 billion
Conduent (U.S.) – $3.36 billion
TTEC Holdings (U.S.) – $2.21 billion
Genpact (India) – $1.25 billion
Business Process Outsourcing Market: Business Process Outsourcing Market reached USD 298.56 Billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.23% from 2025 to 2032 and reaching nearly USD 605.12 Billion by 2032. The BPO industry will continue to evolve, with different emerging BPO trends taking front and center over time.
Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO): Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market size valued at USD 56.73 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 147.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.
Helpdesk Automation Market: Helpdesk Automation Market size is expected to reach US$ 12.24 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.87% during the forecast period.
