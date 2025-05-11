Wine Market Poised for Steady Growth with Dominance of Still Wines and Supermarket Channels as per Maximize Research
The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for wine, with countries like China, Japan, and Australia leading the way.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2025 ) Wine Market to Hit USD 718.94 Bn by 2032
Wine Market size was valued at USD 461.42 Billion in 2024 and the total Wine revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 718.94 Billion.
About the Market
Wine market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of still, sparkling, and fortified wines through supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms. Growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and demand for premium and organic wines. Europe leads in production and consumption, with France, Italy, and Spain as key producers. Challenges include strict regulations, high taxes, and competition from other alcoholic beverages.
Wine Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Still Wine Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 80% While Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment Dominated the Wine Market In 2024 and accounted for 59.9% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Product Type
Still Wine
Sparkling Wine
Fortified Wine and Vermouth
By Flavor
Red Wine
Rose Wine
White Wine
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Retailers
Others
Wine Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Europe held the largest revenue share in the Wine Market, contributing approximately 46%, followed by North America as the second-largest region with around 22% of the market share. These regions lead due to factors such as historical and cultural significance, major wine-producing regions like France, Italy, Spain, and California, established wine regions with global prestige, and changing consumer preferences.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Wine Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Constellation Brands (USA) – $9.96 billion
E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA) – $5.3 billion
Treasury Wine Estates (Australia) – $1.83 billion
Torres (Spain) – $5.3 million
Symington Family Estates (Portugal)– $20.6 million
