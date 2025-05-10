Saffron Market Fueled by Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients and Expanding Applications Across Industries Maximize Research.
Asia Pacific dominates the saffron market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Saffron Market to Hit USD 1.83 Bn by 2030
Saffron Market size was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2023 and the total market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1.83 Billion.
About the Market
Saffron, derived from Crocus sativus, is a highly sought-after spice known for its flavor, aroma, and health benefits. The saffron market has grown due to its diverse applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Key drivers include increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients, product innovations, and eco-friendly practices. Challenges like adulteration and limited cultivation areas persist. Companies are expanding Safron’s reach through new products, enhancing its market presence globally.
Saffron Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, Thread Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 68.20% While food Segment Dominated the Saffron Market In 2024 and accounted for 45% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Formulation
Liquid
Powder
Stigma
Petals
Stamen
By Type
Organic
Conventional
By Grade
Grade I
By Grade II
Grade III
Grade IV
By Application
Food Supplements
Cosmetics
Personal Care Products
Food & Beverage
Others
By Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Saffron Market Regional Insights
In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the Saffron Market, contributing approximately 33%, followed by Europe as the second-largest region with around 26% of the market share. Asia Pacific and Europe dominate due to high demand driven by culinary and health trends, production and export rather than consumption.
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Saffron Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Great American Spice Company (U.S.) – ~$40 million
Mehr Saffron (Iran) – ~$40 million
Royal Saffron (India) – ~$400,000
HEA & Co (Spain) – $5 million
King Kesariya (India) – $5 million
