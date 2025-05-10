Portable Navigation Device Market to See Steady Growth with Advances in GPS Technology and Dynamic Mapping Solutions as per Maximize Research.
North America dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.
Portable Navigation Device Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.15 Billion in 2024. The market expected to reach USD 5.62 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50% from 2025 to 2032.
About the Market
Portable navigation devices, also known as GPS devices or car trackers, offer reliable GPS navigation with offline functionality and high accuracy, especially in remote areas lacking cellular service. Despite smartphone competition, they remain popular for long drives and outdoor activities. The market sees mild growth, driven by fleet management and emerging economies, with trends toward rugged outdoor models, AI-driven features, voice commands, and subscription-based dynamic mapping services.
Portable Navigation Device Market Segment Analysis
In 2024, In-car GPS Devices Segment Held the Dominant Position with A Share of Above 59% While Standalone GPS Navigation Systems Segment Dominated the Portable Navigation Device Market In 2024 and accounted for 39% Of the Global Revenue Share.
By Type
Personal Navigation Devices
Handheld GPS Devices
In-car GPS Devices
By Technology
Standalone GPS Navigation Systems
Connected Navigation Systems
Real-Time Navigation Systems
By Application
Automotive navigation
Outdoor navigation
Marine navigation
Aviation navigation
Logistics & Fleet management
Portable Navigation Device Market Regional Insights
In 2024, North America largest dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Also, Europe is second largest dominated the market which presents a significant market share, driven by increasing demand for navigation solutions in the automotive and transportation sectors
Market key players Fueling industry evolution
These companies are leading the Portable Navigation Device Market, demonstrating strong financial performance and strategic investments in product development and market expansion:
Garmin Ltd. (U.S.) – $6.30 billion
TomTom International BV (Netherlands) –$600 million
MiTAC Holdings Corp. (Taiwan) – $1.91 billion
Harman International (U.S./Germany) – $11 billion
Rand McNally (U.S.) – $110.9 million
